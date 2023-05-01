Washington appears to be the only state where the person who oversees elections also runs prison libraries. So perhaps it’s not surprising that Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is planning to start civics education for people in prison. However, it is unusual.

Hobbs’ civics-in-prison course will be part of his broad effort to engage populations often overlooked in voter outreach, particularly low-income and Native communities. “We can’t just urge voting,” he told The Seattle Times editorial board last week. “We have to explain how your ballot is processed.”

It’s early days yet, with no start date or prison site identified for Hobbs’ civics-education initiative. But he is aiming well beyond the status quo in the Department of Corrections, which currently involves notifying people shortly before release that their voting rights can be reinstated. Recently released inmates say they didn’t even get that.

Hobbs envisions a class where people in prison would learn the intricacies of how a bill becomes law, and where citizens can make their voices heard in public policy.

Judging from numbers to date, there is a ways to go.

The Legislature passed a law in 2021 allowing the reinstatement of voting rights immediately upon release from prison; 24,650 Washingtonians become newly eligible. But, only 7% had registered to vote by the November 2022 midterms, according to data from Hobbs’ office. Of those, just 414 actually cast ballots.

Data from the Sentencing Project, which tracks U.S. incarceration trends, shows that one in 50 adult citizens is disenfranchised due to a criminal conviction. That pencils out to some 4.6 million people who remained ineligible to vote in the last general election, despite being released from incarceration.

Typically, re-entry counseling aims to connect previously incarcerated people with job leads and housing. Coaching them on how to be engaged citizens represents a welcome new horizon.

As part of this push, Hobbs secured $352,000 during the just-completed legislative session for a library at the Green Hill juvenile detention center, where 200 young men are serving criminal sentences.

It is the secretary of state’s mission to encourage voter participation wherever possible. Hobbs is finding ripe terrain where few have looked before.