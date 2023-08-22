In this miserable age of misinformation, a small band of folks in Southeast Washington’s Columbia County have struck a new low with a new rendering of an old-fashioned book burning.

The would-be censors of more than 100 books on gender, sexuality and race found a way to block the community’s access to them without all the fuss and muss of hauling the books from library shelves, setting them aflame and waving away the nuisance ashes. Instead, they intend to shut down the county’s only public library in the city of Dayton.

Library staff have worked for a year to compromise and address the concerns of the book critics. Those who are so self-sure that they alone know what ideas are best for everyone else to read accept no compromises. So they’ve gathered enough signatures to put a measure on the November ballot that would eliminate the library’s taxing district — and thus the library.

A voters’ guide statement submitted by library opponents goes all in on the uncompromising, inflammatory rhetoric. “This public library is an irretrievably compromised entity, and it needs to be removed from our midst,” they write.

Sadly, censoring books has become a popular pastime in our country. According to the American Library Association, there were close to 1,300 attempts to censor books in the U.S. last year, nearly double the year before.

If the Columbia County censors succeed, Washington would earn the dubious distinction of becoming the first state in which voters chose to shut down their own public library because they don’t like a few books among the many thousands on the shelves.

Enlightened voters may yet win in Dayton. Other recent attempts at banning books in Washington have failed. In Walla Walla, the school board rejected requests last year by several parents to remove four books. In Liberty Lake, which is near Spokane, a mayoral veto stopped the city council from taking over library policy so it could take books off the shelf.

Public libraries open a world of ideas to a community. Columbia County might be far from Puget Sound, but if voters shut down a library there, they will create a crack in the democratic institutions we all share.