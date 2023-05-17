And the award for “Best Movie Theater Comeback” goes to … Cinerama!

During the May 11 opening night celebration of the annual Seattle International Film Festival, SIFF announced its acquisition of Cinerama from the estate of Paul G. Allen.

This is unqualified good news for downtown and the local arts scene. It’s been a long time coming.

You can almost smell the chocolate popcorn, can’t you?

In November 2021, this editorial board joined a chorus of voices calling for the reopening of the iconic movie theater, which holds a unique place in the hearts of families and film buffs.

Its state-of-the-art projection and immersive audio promised an experience second to none. This was where “Star Wars” fans camped for weeks before a premiere.

Closed since the pandemic, Cinerama was in limbo.

As the editorial board wrote: “The prospect of this beloved movie house slowly decaying — or worse, going under the wrecking ball — is too horrible to contemplate. Seattle needs a hero to make this right.”

Advertising

As it turned out, there are many heroes.

Pursuant to Allen’s wishes, the Cinerama was earmarked to be sold with all estate proceeds dedicated to philanthropy, according to SIFF. The Puget Sound Business Journal reported that the sale price was $4.5 million.

“We are so pleased about SIFF’s acquisition of the theater,” said Jody Allen, executor of the Allen Estate. “They are the ideal mission-driven organization to now shepherd this very special place, bring more film and movie lovers to downtown Seattle, and steward the venue and its role in our community for years to come.”

SIFF Executive Director Tom Mara said: “We are honored to take on stewardship of this historic theater. So many of us have experienced the magic of this theater, and we are excited to carry on the vision and impact that Paul Allen started so many years ago.”

Allen, who died in 2018, was known for his eclectic interests and love of music, history and movies. He purchased Cinerama in 1998. First opened in 1963, it is one of the few remaining cinemas worldwide originally built to showcase three-projector Cinerama technology. It underwent major renovations in 1999, 2010 and 2014.

In May 2020, Vulcan announced that it was closing its Arts + Entertainment division, as well as its filmmaking entity, Vulcan Productions. Cinerama, which was closed for renovations, was suddenly shuttered “for the foreseeable future.”

All that changed last week.

As Times arts critic Moira Macdonald reported, SIFF had long expressed an interest in acquiring Cinerama. Mara said serious talks to buy the theater began last year, after he took a job with the organization. He credited SIFF board member David Cornfield, “who is a cinema buff and also a champion of our film culture, really stepped up to finance this acquisition.”

Advertising

Mara said that SIFF would be launching a capital campaign later this year to invite community investment in SIFF’s programs and “position SIFF strongly for the future.”

To David Cornfield — thank you. Thank you to Tom Mara and Jody Allen. Thanks to all who contributed to SIFF, and all those who will donate in the future.

You just made Seattle a better place. Save us an aisle seat.