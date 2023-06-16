After a bitterly failed Seattle City Council effort, Mayor Bruce Harrell has passed the task of formulating an ordinance to prohibit public drug use to a newly formed work group.

The hill to a final resolution just got steeper.

In the end, whenever the group finishes its work, there should be three key outcomes: the City Council should pass an ordinance that adopts the state law on public drug use. The city should not attempt to micromanage police operations through municipal code. And the city should prioritize funding treatment over data collection.

In an interview with The Times editorial board, Harrell said he had believed the public drug use ordinance debated at a fractious City Council meeting on June 6 would pass. (Read more thoughts from the mayor here.)

In the aftermath of the ordinance defeat, Harrell announced a work group on June 12 comprising 24 members representing his office, the City Council, Seattle Municipal Court, Seattle City Attorney and various community and social service organizations.

First on the work group’s agenda, Harrell emphasized his desire for a comprehensive list of all those consuming drugs in public. This seems a time-consuming task with limited value.

In downtown Seattle, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the city’s Third Avenue Project and the Seattle City Attorney’s office have lists of people who are living unsheltered, posing public safety challenges, or both. How another list would add to the understanding — and include other neighborhoods such as Lake City, Ballard and Columbia City — is unclear. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office could certainly provide insights about the 712 people who died from fentanyl overdose last year.

It would be far better to put city funds into more robust treatment instead of paying service providers to tabulate an ever-changing demographic of drug users.

Data questions aside, Harrell added: “We are not going to delay our strategy of enforcement until we have that list. I need to have that clear.”

But an enforcement strategy is also to be determined.

Harrell said his final ordinance will achieve the appropriate balance between giving officers the discretion they need to apply the law with common sense, and the direction he said cops told him they want to ensure they are doing their jobs properly.

That is a worthy goal, but it’s hard to see consensus emerging on such a granular issue from a 24-member work group. The state Legislature’s fumbling attempts to oversee when police can pursue suspects should serve as a cautionary tale. A better approach would hold the police chief accountable to a clear set of principles.

Other important details remain to be worked out. Should officers confront people using drugs in public only if they constitute a threat? How is a threat defined?

In the conversation, Harrell considered another factor: if public drug use made someone feel “unwelcomed.”

“At some point, the needs of the person with the baby stroller waiting at the bus stop, that has to be brought into the conversation and that can be centered. The vast majority of people, and the people who elected me, they want safety around bus stops. They want safety around downtown, and that’s OK. They should have that.”

Putting all this down on paper — with input from two dozen highly opinionated people, some with vastly different points of view — is a tall order. Harrell told the board he is uniquely capable of getting it done.

“This is really tough work, but I do it with a smile on my face,” he said. “Quite frankly, this ordinance we’re going to pass — I don’t think few people could pass it. Obviously, the council couldn’t pass it. It should have been perfunctory. It should have been 5-4 (to) comply with state law, with city law, no brainer. But it tore the city apart.”

Harrell’s confidence is welcome. His instincts are sound. The city would undoubtedly benefit from his success. But he must employ his political skills on steering the work group a great deal more than he interacted with the City Council. Otherwise, Harrell risks a repeat performance that will further cleave a desperate and divided community.



