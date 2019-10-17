Since May, The Seattle Times editorial board has been interviewing dozens of candidates for select races throughout King County — as well as advocating for and against statewide ballot measures. Here are the board’s endorsements, and more will be added this week.
Jump to endorsements for:
- Referendum Measure No. 88
- Initiative Measure No. 976
- Senate Joint Resolution No. 8200
- State Advisory vote
- King County
- Port of Seattle Commission
- Seattle City Council
- Seattle Public School Board
- Bellevue City Council
- Bellevue School Board
- City of Redmond
- City of Renton
Initiative Measure No. 976
Read full endorsement →
King County
Julie Wise, King County Elections DirectorWise is a seasoned veteran with nearly two decades’ experience in nearly every aspect of King County elections. She is an avowed nonpartisan with a palpable passion for her work.
Read full endorsement →
Larry Gossett, Metropolitan King County Council, District 2
Read full endorsement →
Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Metropolitan King County Council, District 4
Read full endorsement →
Joe McDermott, Metropolitan King County Council, District 8
Read full endorsement →
Port of Seattle Commission
Grant Degginger, Position 2Degginger’s depth of high level civic experience with major capital projects as well as his professional experience in construction law would be a boon for a port embarking on a construction spree.
Read full endorsement →
Fred Felleman, Position 5
Read full endorsement →
Seattle City Council
Phillip Tavel, District 1A pressing challenge is closing gaps between the city’s expansive homelessness response and its underfunded criminal justice system. As a defense attorney who helps offenders navigate this system, while sharing community-safety concerns, Tavel could immediately contribute to reform efforts with authority.
Read full endorsement →
Mark Solomon, District 2The best remaining choice is left of center: Mark Solomon, a crime-prevention coordinator for the Seattle Police Department. A third-generation Beacon Hill resident, Solomon served in the Air Force, retiring as a lieutenant colonel, and was president of a security consultancy he helped found in 2001.
Read full endorsement →
Egan Orion, District 3Orion organizes PrideFest and has advocated for small businesses on Capitol Hill. In addition to community experience and progressive values, Orion offers humility, reasonableness and a commitment to build unity, things sorely missing in the District 3 seat.
Read full endorsement →
Alex Pedersen, District 4His blend of public and private experience, and deep knowledge of what Seattle can do to produce housing and secure funding for its homeless response, makes Pedersen one of the best candidates among all seven open council races this year.
Read full endorsement →
Ann Davison Sattler, District 5Sattler vows to be responsive to constituents and focus more on city issues — such as housing, homelessness and public safety — than national politics.
Read full endorsement →
Heidi Wills, District 6Wills is concerned about increased polarization in the district, such as picking sides in disputed transportation projects, rather than seeking a balanced approach.
Read full endorsement →
Jim Pugel, District 7A veteran leader of Seattle and King County law enforcement, Pugel has the most knowledge of any city candidate about reducing crime while maintaining a compassionate response to homelessness and progressing on police reforms.
Read full endorsement →
Seattle Public School Board
Eric Blumhagen, District 1Blumhagen has been legislative chairman for the Loyal Heights PTA and served on the board of Friends of Ingraham High School. He was a member of the district facilities advisory committee and high school boundaries task force. In his long history of school involvement, some of Blumhagen's most notable contributions have involved astute data analysis and interpretation.
Read full endorsement →
Chandra Hampson, District 3As past president of the Seattle Council PTSA, Hampson is well familiar with the district’s strengths and challenges. She has served on the school district’s community engagement task force, and was one of five community members to work with school staff and board members to develop the strategic plan. She has extensive experience in governance, having served on a number of nonprofit boards.
Read full endorsement →
Leslie Harris, District 6Harris’ experience with the district and proven leadership are valuable commodities, particularly as the district prepares to seat a new board mostly comprised of first-time directors.
Read full endorsement →
Bellevue City Council
John Stokes, Position 1
Read full endorsement →
Jeremy Barksdale, Position 3
Read full endorsement →
Janice Zahn, Position 5
Read full endorsement →
Jennifer Robertson, Position 7
Read full endorsement →
Bellevue School Board
Francine Wiest, District 5Wiest has proved to be an attentive, analytical and solutions-oriented board member. She brings valuable skills and experience, and a drive to excellence that will benefit all students, teachers and staff in the Bellevue school community.
Read full endorsement →
City of Redmond
Angela Birney, MayorBirney is a leader who puts Redmond first but also thinks regionally — a crucial characteristic as the city continues brisk growth and to experience problems that don't respect city boundaries.
Read full endorsement →
City of Renton
Armondo Pavone, MayorPavone has deep community roots, as a longtime downtown Renton restaurateur and son of a city police officer. Since he was elected to the council in 2013, Pavone has pressed for infrastructure improvements to ensure the city maintains a business-friendly and walkable downtown core.
Read full endorsement →
James Alberson, City Council, Position 3Alberson, who has chaired the Renton Chamber of Commerce for three years, is a salesman and business speaker who has shown a strong ability to cultivate much-needed commercial development.
Read full endorsement →
Ryan McIrvin, City Council, Position 4McIrvin has shown strong engagement with city policies during his time in office, having helped develop affordable-housing and transportation plans to meet the needs of the fast-growing city.
Read full endorsement →
Kim-Khanh Van, City Council, Position 7Van has a strong vision for Renton’s future, with plans to work with law enforcement and housing agencies to develop inclusion and economic opportunity. Van's civic résumé includes volunteer work and leadership roles with several organizations focused on helping immigrants. Her work as an attorney also has prepared her to shape public policy.
Read full endorsement →
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.