Re: “Mexico’s defense chief doubled as drug kingpin, U.S. prosecutors charge” [Oct. 17, A1]:

I have tremendous admiration for U.S. law enforcement agents for tracking down and arresting these people in powerful positions. What makes their job more difficult is our country’s avarice for drugs and our proliferation of guns, which contribute to the crime and violence.

Russell Howard, Seattle

