Does Seattle suffer from too much politically-driven compassion and not enough tough love?

During the COVID-19 years of 2021 and 2022, drug use on Sound Transit became rampant as security enforcement nearly disappeared. Riders and operators on light-rail trains complained long and loud, but only now is the transit authority beginning to hire more guards to deal with the chronic problem.

The issue reached a breaking point on Feb. 5 when a train was stopped for several minutes, and a train operator had to seek medical attention. The problem? Fentanyl fumes were billowing into the control cab from where a nearby rider was puffing on the deadly drug.

Apparently, help is on the way, but Sound Transit is emphasizing that they want to de-escalate the coming confrontations as much as possible. That is a good thing, but they should not de-escalate to the point of ineffectiveness. The people of this county have paid billions of dollars to get a light-rail line built after decades of inaction and squabbling. The top priority should always have been assuring safety aboard the trains. Instead, concerns about racial and economic disparities, as well as indulgent attitudes toward users of hard drugs, have been taken to an irrational level.

A demand for responsible behavior by all people in civic spaces not only will serve the interests of the broad public, but it will also do more for the people gripped by addiction to dangerous drugs who have been left to keep up their self-destructive habits with minimal intervention. Indulgence has not only created a bad environment on trains, buses, and city streets, it has led to a shocking rise in the number of overdose deaths.

Too much misguided tolerance is not good for anyone.

