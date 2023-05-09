Editor’s note: The Legislature will reconvene May 16 to tackle the drug possession question. For another perspective, read Sunday’s Op-Ed by two state representatives. Go to: st.news/reform

The Washington Supreme Court’s 2021 Blake decision struck down the drug possession law because it required no proof that a person knew they were possessing drugs. The court also acknowledged what everyone working in the system knows to be true — making drug use a matter for police and jails “has affected thousands upon thousands of lives, and its impact has hit young men of color especially hard.”

And we know that this is because of enforcement decisions, not because Black people use drugs more than white people.

This ruling gave our Legislature the responsibility and the opportunity to reconsider the last 50 years of experience with drug possession laws. Those state House members who voted against Senate Bill 5536 last month were right, because elected policymakers have an obligation to look beyond the status quo to consider the best path forward for all of Washington’s communities.

The issue of criminalizing drug possession deserves more consideration and discussion than it received during this year’s regular session. This is true because the war on drugs in all its forms has been an utter failure, and drug possession laws have been enforced in a racist manner.

The war on drugs was never a war on substances, it was a war on those arrested for using those substances. The preventive measures to solve the problem for the last 50 years all have a common element. Nixon’s war on drugs, Reagan’s Just Say No campaign and Clinton’s crime bill all relied on arrests and jail to solve the problem.

Gov. Jay Inslee and some state and local legislators have expressed a belief that punishing people who use drugs with handcuffs, strip searches and jail cells will provide necessary and appropriate incentives to “complete treatment.”

History teaches that this will fail and deepen the harms and divisions among our communities. Modern science teaches that this approach is also contrary to current best practices as reflected in the advice of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and the views of behavioral health experts here in our state at the University of Washington and Washington State University.

That drug laws have always been enforced disproportionately against Black and brown people has been well-established by researchers and scholars for years. More recently, greater attention is being paid to the racist and anti-immigrant motivations behind the movement of state, and eventually federal, lawmakers to shift drug policy from a medical to a criminal framework.

The first laws making drug use a crime were aimed at Chinese immigrants who smoked opium. Meanwhile, dissolving opium in alcohol to make laudanum, the method of ingestion preferred by Victorian ladies, was still permitted.

This troubling history regarding who is punished for drug use and who is not should caution Washington’s state and local elected officials against a rush to score short-term political wins that will be deeply damaging to long-term efforts at racial reconciliation.

Racial disproportionality in drug law enforcement persists in Washington. According to the most recent data available on drug use across race and ethnicity, Black and white Americans used illicit drugs at virtually the same rate in 2021. According to data published by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, Black people in our state were arrested at twice the rate of white people for personal use offenses in 2021. In King County, local data showed that Black people made up 7% of the population but 40% of the drug possession arrests over a 20-year period between 1999 and 2019. Given this history, anyone advocating a return to the incarceration model should address this issue in the new legislation. The proposed law does not have one sentence dealing with how these laws can or should be enforced differently to avoid racist results.

When 50 years of experience with a “solution” shows abject failure, it is time to try something different.

When that same failed solution is used in a racist fashion to harm Black communities in Washington, we can’t pretend it will be different this time when we are relying on the exact same solution. Washington’s policymakers may need to spend more time learning about what will be more effective and do less harm than falling back on trying to scare people straight. A deeper understanding of all that is at stake can only help them develop the most promising strategies to support our communities and use public resources wisely.

The question of how we develop and implement drug laws with the best chance of promoting public health and safety must be inextricably intertwined with the question of how well we learn the lessons of our drug policy history.

The greatest risk we face as a state is doubling down on criminal sanctions that we know will fail and result in racist results. We can do better. We should expect better.