For 102 Black young men in Seattle, it’s bye-bye little boy clip-ons and hello grown-up neckties.

Being able to tie your own necktie is one of the rites of passage, right up there with getting your first car.

“As a young man, I felt as though I was important when I went from my father tying a tie on me, to tying my own,” said James Carter, executive director of Project M.I.S.T.E.R. (Male Involvement & Service To Encourage Responsibility), one of The Breakfast Group’s many programs serving youths in Seattle.

The Breakfast Group is a nonprofit of civic-minded professional Black men established in 1976 to mentor and address the challenges of youths of color, primarily Black males.

It’s 2022-23 Project M.I.S.T.E.R. program culminated this month with its 32nd annual Tie One On luncheon at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, with each teen receiving a necktie designed by some of the students in the group. Their mentor or surrogate mentor showed the teens how to “tie one on.”

The boys come from Cleveland, Roosevelt, Rainier Beach, Garfield and Franklin high schools and Rainier Valley Leadership Academy. They didn’t have to wait until they received their neckties to feel important. Their mentors make sure that’s accomplished throughout the school year.

Advertising

Project M.I.S.T.E.R. challenges common beliefs about Black and brown boys, who, when it comes to education equity, are at the end of the line.

Although “there are programs for BIPOCs and Indigenous students, for students whose parents don’t speak English as a first language, by the time they dole out money to other groups, our Black and brown boys are last,” said Carter, the father of two boys, referring to programs for youth in Black, Indigenous and people of color communities.

Educational research has found that young Black and brown boys often have trouble connecting with white female teachers. That’s because, in part, some young males are the men of their households. They work, pay bills, cook dinner, wash clothes, help younger siblings with homework and get them off to school, ward off potential intruders and run errands. The next morning in school they go from being a “man” to being a boy in the eyes of their teachers. Project M.I.S.T.E.R. helps facilitate that daily back and forth by helping the students envision life beyond their teen years.

“As opposed to being seen as customers in our schools, Black and brown boys are often seen as predators, troublesome or possible candidates for special education,” said Carter, who had a career in law enforcement and the military before earning a doctorate in business management.

“Some of our young Black and brown boys go to school to be invisible; to sit in the back of the room and don’t talk until called on, and they are never called on.”

Enter Project M.I.S.T.E.R. to help bring boys to a point where they are ready to engage.

Advertising

The year-round curriculum focuses on five pillars: college readiness, career engagement, skills for success, financial literacy and health sciences.

The goal is to push students to embrace and engage in education and prepare for life as adults in the real word.

Tre Owes has been an instructor with the program for three years at Rainier Beach High.

He said when it comes to educating and preparing Black and brown boys, cultural competency should be a priority.

“There should be a real cultural competency aspect. A lot of teachers want to teach how they teach instead of teaching how students learn,” said Owes, 30. “We also should make sure we are uplifting them and not just writing them off as a bad student or trouble maker. Doing that hinders them.”

Back at the Fairmont, CEOs and government workers and professors in suits gave slow motion tutorials to the boys they’d mentored for months. Owes helped Rainier Beach student Mario Clark with his necktie. Alaska Airlines’ Harry Cheema patiently coached Rainier Beach’s Tiger Delves in tying his.

Advertising

The challenges facing Black and brown boys don’t start and stop inside the school building. They experience more interactions with the police and higher rates of incarceration, even as teens.

Tre Smith decided his interaction with the police would be behind a badge. Smith is a Seattle Police officer and attended the Tie One On luncheon as a high school senior.

Before Smith graduated from West Seattle High in 2011, he wasn’t planning on attending college, that is until he was nominated for one of the many scholarships from The Breakfast Group. He eventually won one and it paid for his associate degree from South Seattle College.

“I don’t think I had the courage to go into the unknown back then, nor did I get a lot of guidance toward pursuing college,” said Smith. “When they gave me that scholarship that’s what made me start to think I can actually do that.”

As a police officer, Smith knows what can happen to young lives lived without goals and someone to help them pursue them.

“The main thing is a lot of the Black and brown men don’t always have positive male role models, the same kind of role models others have. The Breakfast Group’s Project M.I.S.T.E.R. is giving these men tools to see themselves as successful young men, even if no one in their life has gone to college or have a career,” said Smith, who know holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Seattle University.

Sponsored

The Breakfast Group can’t fulfill its mission without the support of the school district, corporations and community groups. Sponsors include Turner Construction, AristaPoint, Alaska Airlines, the Seattle Seahawks, Urban League of Metro Seattle, the city of Seattle and the Seattle Foundation, among others.

Plans are underway to raise funds to take students on a college tour of historically Black colleges and universities next year.

Project M.I.S.T.E.R. draws from the “it takes a village” approach to create equity in education. They are giving boys more than just a necktie. They are giving young men a chance to see themselves in a more positive light and encouragement to make the best of their opportunities.

Editor’s note: The Seattle Times occasionally closes comments on sensitive stories. If you would like to share your thoughts or experiences in relation to this column, please submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com.