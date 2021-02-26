Re: “How will downtown Seattle rebound from the pandemic?” [Feb. 21, A1]:

Our next cadre of mayoral and Seattle City Council leaders must be uncommonly visionary with impeccable follow-through. They need empathy for our whole city — from the unhoused and their need for dignity and opportunity pathways, to the housed with their golden handcuffs to screens.

Our leaders must promote the visceral Seattle — its sound, taste and energy — from international foods to Seattle genres of music. Downtown used to provide the full-body chill, from the corner saxophone player, the endearing barista serving heart foam, the mid-workday views through the Olympic Sculpture Park, the fluttery heartbeat before curtain call and the sheer awe from commissioned graffiti dawning on lifeless buildings.

To address downtown Seattle’s road to recovery, our leaders must nix discord, return decorum and recalibrate stimulation. We need invigorating legislation that employs the unhoused by supporting their hidden talents, like programs such as FareStart, Path with Art and Seattle Conservation Corps, to train, feed, green up our city and inspire. Reallocation of funds must double for human services and city enrichment. Confidence and retention in Seattle will be restored with creativity and full-circle civic programming.

My Democracy Voucher is staged for the leaders who can see this rainbow of potential.

Kelly McCaffrey, Seattle