“How will downtown Seattle rebound from the pandemic?” once again describes and decries the abandonment of downtown Seattle.

Let’s look around. Hasn’t the same pandemic occurred in Bellevue? I can walk on the street there and feel safe, and without seeing windows blacked out and boarded up. Perhaps it has to do with Seattle’s utter and complete disregard for dealing with homelessness, drug addiction and mental illness.

Our “leaders,” of course, will perform another study and form more commissions, spending millions without a single action to correct these problems. We may need more money, but we definitely need more leadership and the resolve of the citizens of this city to clean up this mess. I believe I have a right to use Denny Park, to enjoy downtown and to feel safe in my city. Why do tents need to be in these places? Why not Harbor Island?

The reason downtown won’t bounce back isn’t because of the pandemic or working from home. It is because it is such a horrible, dangerous and depressing place that no one wants to go there.

David Warth, Seattle