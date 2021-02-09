Re: “Warning sign for downtown? Seattle sees biggest drop in demand for office space” [Feb. 5, FYI Guy]:

I would like to add that the fact that every other corner has a tent and garbage surrounding it, and every surface, including on historic brick buildings, is covered with graffiti — which seems to be just dandy with the powers that be — might be a factor.

If the Seattle City Council doesn’t get something done pretty quickly, the city is going to be at a point of no return. I have lived downtown for 20 years, and I love Seattle, but I have to say at this point I am embarrassed by the look and feel of downtown.

Enabling drug addicts by minimizing misdemeanor crimes such as shoplifting, for example, is not helping anyone. Help those willing to help themselves and the rest will just have to be subjected to some tough love.

Mary Jones, Seattle