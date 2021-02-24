Re: “How will downtown Seattle rebound from the pandemic?” [Feb. 21, A1]:

It is no surprise that downtown and Capitol Hill are the hardest hit areas in the city, with boarded-up and/or closed businesses and graffiti everywhere. Obviously the pandemic is a major factor, but another one is that these are the neighborhoods where antifa leftists have been the most active.

They have repeatedly caused significant property damage and have inflicted violence on our city, usually with impunity. If these neighborhoods are to recover and thrive, the Seattle Police Department must find a way to prevent these groups from doing their thing.

Bob Knudson, Seattle