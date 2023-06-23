Imagine the scene: You’re on your way home from an exciting Mariners game with your kids. But as you hustle into the busy Sound Transit train with hundreds of other fans, a sudden wave of smoke fills the air. Amid this enclosed shared public space, which you cannot exit until you reach the next stop, one person decides it’s an appropriate time to light up a fentanyl or meth pipe.

The smoke stink engulfs the confined space, leaving you and your loved ones vulnerable and victimized by someone else’s drug addiction. There is nothing you can do.

The smoker’s intimidating presence keeps everyone silent; no one dares to approach him, and instead, makeshift masks fashioned from shirts and face coverings become our feeble attempt to shield ourselves from the smoke wafting through the train.

When the doors finally open at Northgate Station, you can take a breath! Meanwhile, the offender casually departs, carrying his garbage bag of belongings, still smoking his pipe without consequence.

This was my experience after a recent Mariners game. While my experience was terrible, we all know that this alarming incident is not an isolated case. It represents a broader issue that demands immediate attention: safeguarding entry onto Sound Transit trains.

The most apparent solution is implementing turnstiles, a widely adopted security measure in subway systems worldwide. But we are told that installing a widely used safety measure (and a method of regularly securing revenue for services) is too costly to implement.

Sound Transit’s full system expansion has cost $142 billion, and the completion date has stretched to 2046. While cost presents a significant obstacle to installing turnstiles, reinstating pre-COVID19 fare enforcement measures is an immediate solution.

By re-establishing fare enforcement, we can significantly reduce these adverse incidents on public transportation. The incident I witnessed should be acknowledged as a severe infringement on the rights and safety of passengers — an abuse that should not be tolerated. We must confront the disturbing reality that travelers are forced to inhale someone else’s drugs while riding crowded trains, risking their health and well-being.

I implore the Sound Transit Board to prioritize the safety and security of passengers by reconsidering the effectiveness of current safety measures and fully exploring the benefits of reinstating fare enforcement. The need to ensure passenger safety outweighs the financial burdens.

By reinstating fare enforcement, Sound Transit can prevent fare evasion, ensuring all individuals using the transit system pay for services. Moreover, it would foster a sense of accountability, discourage disruptive behavior and create an environment where passengers feel secure and protected.

The time for action is now. Sound Transit must swiftly address the safety concerns raised by incidents like the one I experienced. Reinstating fare enforcement is a tangible and practical step toward guaranteeing the well-being of passengers and cultivating an environment where safety and security are paramount. Let us work together to create a public transportation system that instills trust and confidence in every commuter, ensuring their journey is efficient and free from fear and exposure to smoke.