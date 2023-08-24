In Washington and across America, public and school libraries have emerged as the latest battleground in the politically polarized culture war. Look no further than rural Columbia County, where voters this fall are being asked whether to disband the county’s only library after a debate on which books were appropriate for young readers.

As the Washington State Librarian, after serving as a professional librarian for 30 years — partly as a children’s librarian — in addition to being a reading and English teacher, and a parent, I believe our most vital mission in this environment is focusing on the consequences of book challenges through a young person’s and a parent’s perspectives.

As a young person, the most important book I encountered was “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, which was available in my rural Idaho town’s local public and school libraries. It shaped my life in advocating for social justice and understanding racism. That is why I believe protecting libraries from suppressive movements is a societal necessity.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, who oversees the Washington State Library, is crafting several legislative proposals for 2024 to strengthen community libraries’ autonomy to provide material from wide-ranging viewpoints without fear of suppression. A local library’s goal is building a collection to broadly represent views and perspectives, in a variety of formats, for a wide range of ages, and with content reviewed for selection by professional sources. The community also recommends purchase of books and materials they need.

Here is why these bills are necessary. During the last two years, the challenges in multiple states — including Washington — to young readers’ free access to reading material share several commonalities, mostly in their attacks on young adult titles. The same books are cited, again and again, in censorship campaigns from Florida to Washington: Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” about the vilification of Blackness in the United States; American Library Association award-winning “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, about coming out as nonbinary; and “What’s the T?” by Juno Dawson, about being a young transgender or nonbinary person.

The stated concerns focus on sex education, gender identity, same-sex parenting, and issues about race and racism, consistently under the cover of being a parental-rights issue. This is flatly against the central tenets of my profession.

As librarians, we provide a collection. Individuals and parents make the decision of what to check out. We may suggest an age recommendation, but we believe the choice belongs with the patron, and that choice should not be made by one community member or a group for everyone in the community.

Personal attacks on librarians have become commonplace as well, including accusations of grooming or sexualizing children; suggestions they should lose their jobs; identification of social media accounts and the publicizing of personal physical addresses; and even threats of physical harm or violence.

The former director of the Columbia County Rural Library District was personally accused of being a groomer for standing up for the district’s library collection. The Walla Walla High School media specialist spent 15 months defending the school library against public outcries for removal of books, their dismissal and hostile board meetings.

I have worked with hundreds of library workers in three states and these attacks are unwarranted, unfair and patently wrong. In fact, countless stories of librarians supporting children and families represent the truth of their service and dedication.

Additional misinformation contends these challenged books are pornographic or obscene, and therefore illegal. The consistently challenged books come from mainstream publishers and would not meet any legal test as pornographic or obscene.

Young people deserve access to a wide range of materials, free of charge, and in ways that support discovery and representation of their own experiences and inquiries into who they are and what they want to be. I ask you to imagine the most important book in your life. What if you didn’t read or couldn’t read it because it wasn’t in your library or you didn’t even have a library?

In a free society, the public library is a cornerstone of democracy. It provides all citizens the ability discover differing viewpoints. Ensuring access to all, and especially to young people, is something we all need to stand up for.