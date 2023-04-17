At 3 years old, Caliyah Joy has had more than 23 surgeries. She breathes through a tracheostomy tube, had to wear a halo device as a brace for facial reconstructive surgery for two months, and continues to experience medical complications and developmental delays associated with her rare genetic condition, Pfeiffer syndrome.

But Caliyah Joy, my daughter, is thriving. That’s largely due to the early special education services she received — services the state continually fails to fully fund.

As the state Legislature begins the final week of budget negotiations, families like mine are urging legislators not to forget about the youngest Washingtonians with disabilities. Lack of funding and programming only creates more distance between children with developmental delays and their typically developing peers.

Here’s the current legislative landscape:

This year, the state is making much-needed investments in the special education system for children 3-21 years old, with policy changes set to bring $168 million to 369 million in critical new funding.

Special education in Washington starts at birth. For the Early Support for Infants and Toddlers (ESIT) program — the lesser-known but no less important first stage of special education — it’s unclear whether there will be any new funding.

ESIT consists of life-changing services like physical, speech and feeding therapies for infants and toddlers, 0-3 years old. These services helped Caliyah learn to communicate and take her first steps.

To our disappointment, House Bill 1676, state Rep. Tana Senn’s bill to inject funding into ESIT, died earlier this legislative session. Since then, ESIT advocates like me have shrunk our legislative request smaller and smaller, with all hopes now riding on the Mercer Island Democrat’s $2.4 million budget proviso for one-time ESIT funding. That proviso made it into the House budget but not into the Senate’s.

That means it will be up to legislators to decide whether to include even this small boost in the final budget. Otherwise, ESIT will get just a few automatic adjustments for inflation and population growth — and business as usual.

Business as usual is unacceptable. ESIT is struggling, and it’s families like mine who pay the price when services decline or disappear.

ESIT providers experienced what was essentially a cut in 2021. That year, the state changed its “monthly count day” (the day on which providers report the number of children served each month for the purposes of billing) from the last to the first day of the month. This seemingly innocuous change meant providers could no longer bill for their first month of services rendered. For many providers, this is a 10% cut. For Kindering, where my daughter received services, this is a loss of $1.2 million each year.

This is despite the significant evidence demonstrating the effectiveness of early support services.

Former President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers found early supports are associated with lower rates of special education, higher lifetime earnings, improved health outcomes, and even reduced involvement in the criminal law system. Given this, for every $1 spent on such services, society gains about $8.60.

This brings us to the return on investment. In Washington, 17% of children exiting ESIT services in 2021 made so much developmental progress they no longer needed special education services with the school district, saving Washington more than $205 million each year. For context, ESIT costs the state $118 million each year.

But most importantly, ESIT helps kids like Caliyah Joy live life to the fullest.

So, at the barest minimum: retain the ESIT budget proviso of $2.4 million in the final operating budget. And next year, let’s make infants and toddlers with disabilities a priority by fully funding the services that help them thrive.