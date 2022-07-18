Over the past five years, much progress has been made toward a more humane era of consumer product testing, as nine states passed laws that ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals. Washington state is no exception to this effort, with the Legislature considering House Bill 1615, a bill that would ban the sale of cosmetics if the final product or its ingredients were tested on animals. This progress reflects better science and advanced ethics that consumers can feel good about. But now this progress is at risk.



Congress is considering a provision in a larger bill that is expected to be passed by Sept. 30, known as the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Landmark Advancements (FDASLA) Act of 2022. The provision in question would preempt, or erase, existing state restrictions on animal testing for cosmetics, and prevent future state laws, like Washington’s HB 1615.



The results would be a major step backward, as the science itself is clear. Today, nonanimal tests reliably inform safety decisions for cosmetic products, making animal testing a cruel relic of a less ethical past. Many companies already operate cruelty-free, or without animal testing, and ensure their products are safe using a variety of human-relevant nonanimal methods, including three-dimensional models of human skin, liver and other organs and computer-based approaches that assess chemical structures and properties with mathematical algorithms and supercomputing power, in addition to other methods.



From a public standpoint, there has been a groundswell of support for testing restrictions and bans, and this support continues to grow. According to SurveyUSA, the overwhelming majority of Americans endorse a federal ban on cosmetic animal testing, including 83% of Democrats, 72% of Republicans, and 80% of independents. Additionally, policies aiming to restrict animal testing for cosmetics are strongly supported by much of the scientific community, and by many cosmetic companies, like LUSH Cosmetics, John Paul Mitchell Systems and so many more.



Not only would this provision jeopardize the enormous amount of scientific and ethical progress that has been made on this issue, it would also take away the rights of states to pass their own animal-protection laws on an issue important to many constituents, and it threatens to place millions of vulnerable rabbits, guinea pigs and other animals back into cruel testing laboratories, all while undermining the will of an overwhelming majority of Americans. If passed, the provision will certainly lead to litigation, with states being forced to defend their existing laws.



With such momentum, ending animal testing for cosmetic products should be a no-brainer. So why, then, is Congress currently considering inhibiting states’ ability to limit new testing and prevent the sale of animal-tested cosmetics?



U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and other members of the Senate need to act now to protect state laws and to prevent unnecessary cruelty to animals before it is too late.