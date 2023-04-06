Gettysburg National Cemetery. The Martin Luther King Jr. and USS Arizona Memorials. All are American historical sites of solemn pilgrimage, reflection and commemoration. It would be unthinkable to allow construction of nearby for-profit enterprises that would disrupt the experience and feeling of visitors to these sacred places.

Yet the unthinkable may happen to Idaho’s Minidoka National Historic Site, where 13,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry, solely because of their race, were forcibly incarcerated during World War II. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, charged with maintaining the memorial to this tragic event, is considering permitting a private company to develop the Lava Ridge Wind Project, in which more than 400 wind turbines would be erected on adjacent land. Some turbines could be within the footprint of the original Minidoka concentration camp.

For us, this would be a travesty. We are both immediate descendants of entire families who were unjustly incarcerated at the Minidoka War Relocation Center, in southern Idaho, in 1942. Erin’s father was born there — delivered by a horse veterinarian in the absence of a medical doctor. The incarceration was a deeply traumatic, life-altering event for our, and many other families.

In the decades since World War II, the Minidoka National Historic Site has become a place of pilgrimage essential to healing our Japanese American community following this egregious act of racism. Journeys to Minidoka exist to lift up the resistance and extraordinary community care that occurred there. The visits make our stories visible when the incarceration history has been erased from American memory and textbooks. But the Lava Ridge project would forever desecrate what we — Japanese American survivors and descendants of the incarceration — consider to be hallowed ground, a place where all can learn the historical importance of this event to every American.

At approximately 740 feet in height — by comparison, Seattle’s Space Needle stands at 603 feet — the looming wind turbines would dominate a third of Minidoka’s 360-degree view. Yes, we support renewable energy and a green future, but not at the expense of our community or other local communities who oppose the project. In two recent executive orders, President Joe Biden committed to simultaneously “deliver equity and environmental justice” and “advance racial equity and support for underserved communities.” The federal government must honor these assurances by protecting the Minidoka National Historic Site.

The incarceration of Japanese Americans occurred 80 years ago. But the Minidoka National Historic Site holds current lessons to help Americans understand that racism, hate and violence directed against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in the last few years of the COVID-19 pandemic are nothing new. This is why our local community continues to organize solemn pilgrimages to Minidoka to this day.

The Bureau of Land Management does not seem to comprehend the deep historical significance of Minidoka. In its recent Lava Ridge project environmental impact report, the Bureau trivializes our ongoing remembrance by characterizing Japanese Americans as “tourists and recreationalists” who might be affected on an equal level as the various populations of wildlife in the area.

The insulting treatment and euphemisms in the Bureau’s report effectively dismiss the crimes perpetrated against our community. We do not visit Minidoka for entertainment. We are an ethnic community whose members come to the site to commemorate a devastating act of racism.

The federal government must honor the memory of those incarcerated at Minidoka by leaving it untouched for future generations to come. Stop the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

We implore the public to write the Bureau of Land Management before the comment period ends April 20. Find more information on how to submit effective comments here.