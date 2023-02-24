Discussions of the state Supreme Court’s case involving Washington’s capital gains tax often confuse the measure’s wisdom with its legality. This is a common mistake. Many comments framed as legal arguments instead express the writer’s view about the wisdom of the measure.

In their recent Op-Ed, Matt McIlwain and Collin Hathaway cite judicially irrelevant factors such as the size of the state’s surplus, the need for additional revenue, the fairness or unfairness of the present tax system, the risk that a later Legislature might raise the rates, the fact that voters have rejected earlier proposals, etc. [“An ‘excise tax’ on income is detrimental to WA’s future,” Jan. 19, Opinion.]

Such factors were at the heart of the legislative debate, but when a measure has become law and is presented to a court for review, the wisdom of the law has already been considered and decided by the representative branches of our government. Legislators have adopted a measure they believe is consistent with the views of their constituents, and all the checks and balances built into our system have done their work, including bicameral passage and gubernatorial approval. Judicial review is not another opportunity to review the wisdom of the measure.

Judicial review addresses the different question of whether the other branches have stayed within their constitutional limits. That question may present difficult and technical issues. For example, in the complex world of tax law, is the measure better characterized as an income tax or an excise tax? Nothing in the resolution of such technical issues turns on the wisdom of the measure.

Of course, some will accept the unanalyzed but widespread view that a judge’s personal view of the wisdom of a measure dictates his or her judgment about its legality. It is easy to understand the origin of this perception — we all know the tug of personal preference and appreciate that it can never be fully eliminated in closely divided and highly consequential debates. But in the hands of our best judges, this effect is sharply minimized by self discipline, by the accumulated force of judicial tradition and by respect for a governmental structure that has clearly and appropriately placed the primary job of deciding on a measure’s wisdom in other branches of our government.