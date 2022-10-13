Ranked choice voting won’t solve all the problems in our dysfunctional democracy, but allowing voters to rank multiple candidates certainly offers an upgrade.

Seattle voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to adopt ranked choice voting, or RCV, in City Council primaries. In an RCV election, voters place their most preferred candidate first, their second most-liked next and so on. When votes are counted, the lowest-ranked candidate is eliminated, but their supporters’ second preferences transfer to the remaining candidates. The proposal for Seattle would transfer voters’ preferences until two candidates remain — and advance to the November general election ballot.

I’ve studied ranked choice voting in Australia and in many American cities and have found it has a lot to offer. I’ve also run into many misconceptions about RCV. Here are five most cited:

RCV isn’t viable for large elections. This system has been used to elect the Australian House of Representatives for more than a century. RCV is also used in dozens of U.S. cities, as well as Maine and Alaska, where Democrat Mary Peltola was recently elected to Congress in a special election. New York City’s RCV election in 2021 was the largest in the U.S., with nearly 1 million voters.

RCV gives an advantage to Democrats. Peltola aside, there is no evidence RCV advantages candidates from the left or right. Australia’s stable two-party system has persisted with RCV, yet independents are also elected. Rather than speculating about who may win or lose, RCV should be considered in terms of how it may affect who decides to run, how they might campaign and how voters make use of it. A ranked choice voting system encourages more candidates to run for office: They don’t have to worry about being a spoiler, and they may prove influential even in defeat by forming coalitions with other candidates whose supporters might provide second-place rankings.

Ranked choice voting gives an advantage to fringe candidates. In Australia and elsewhere, when no one has a first-round majority, the candidate leading after the first count is usually the eventual winner. But candidates running in RCV contests need to appeal not just to their base but attract second preferences from supporters of rival candidates. This lowers their incentives to attack rivals, and may create more space for candidates who attract voters on both the left and right. People seem to notice. Voters in several U.S. cities using RCV were more likely than folks in cities like Seattle to say their local elections were less negative than before. New York City voters viewed their RCV election as less negative by a 3 to 1 margin.

It’s too complicated for voters to understand. Voters using RCV disagree. In multiple surveys, voters in cities that use RCV in Utah, New York, Minneapolis and California report high levels of understanding — and high satisfaction with RCV. After New York City conducted our nation’s largest RCV election last year, 93% of polled voters said RCV ballot instructions were easy to understand, with high levels of understanding reported across race and ethnic groups. Seventy-seven percent wanted to keep using it.

RCV is a guaranteed fix for political divisiveness. Proponents offering reforms to elections regularly oversell claims about what their favored reform might fix. Opponents, likewise, regularly overstate potential flaws of changes, particularly changes that may disrupt the predictability that benefits incumbents in status quo elections. No election reform is a magic bullet that will cure all that afflicts our political dysfunction. But there is solid evidence that RCV might nudge things toward more civility and moderation. We could use more of that these days.