As Seattle’s City Council election gets closer, defenders of the status quo want you to believe that this election is a battle between conservatives and liberals, corporatists versus the people, business versus labor. But consider this: Every single candidate, for all positions, is a Democrat, except of course for the two Socialists. Businesses large and small are working with labor organizations in some races, not in others. Neighborhood activists can be found on all sides of the debates, backing different candidates. Environmentalists are similarly backing some incumbents and some challengers.

This false narrative is being spun so the current council members can escape accountability for being unable to solve problems even with booming city revenues in a decade that may be unmatched for many years to come.

But this election — like all elections — is a referendum on the track record of the current leadership. So, how is it shaping up?

It is no secret that Seattleites are not happy with their city council. A recent Crosscut/Elway Poll showed only 27% viewed the council’s performance as good or excellent. No wonder defenders of the status quo want to talk about something else.

During the debate over the City Council’s ill-fated head tax last year, some council members claimed the tax on jobs was necessary because the city didn’t have the resources to address homelessness and address the spike in crime in certain areas of the city.

Now, one council member, Kshama Sawant, is calling for defunding of the city’s Navigation Team that cleans up dangerous encampments and connects people to shelter and services. She also wants to cut funding in the Municipal Court’s probation program. Another member, Lisa Herbold, wants to handcuff the Navigation Team by attaching a “proviso” to their funding — making it harder to do their jobs.

But these actions have nothing to do with falling city revenues or solving our most pressing problems and everything to do with ideology. All you have to do is look at the numbers.

In 2010, the city’s general fund budget was $904 million. Next year it will be $1.5 billion — a 66% growth in 10 years. Similarly, the overall budget including utilities and various levies has grown from just over $4 billion in 2010 to an estimated $6.5 billion next year, a growth of 55%, strong growth even when accounting for population growth of around 19%.

Seattle voters are willing to tax themselves with special property-tax levies to pay for things like housing, transportation, parks and education. But with this generosity and compassion there should also be an expectation that resources go where needed most, and are efficient and effective. Shouldn’t we judge our elected leaders on how well they do this?

If we did, the choices would be pretty clear.

Going down the list of failures includes the mess with the First Avenue Streetcar overruns, the failed Pronto BikeShare program, failure to build a replacement for Seattle Police Department’s aging North Precinct, the upzoning of the Showbox building and subsequent payment of a nearly $1 million legal settlement for ill-conceived council actions and, of course, who can forget the proposal to let people camp in our parks and public spaces. And how much in legal fees are we paying to defend council actions and lose in court?

People are wondering where all the money went and why things keep getting worse.

But perhaps what finally woke the public up to what was happening was the last year’s head tax, which the council approved and then repealed in the wake of a backlash. It was the moment that galvanized the community around the simple idea that we really need people in office who know what they’re doing and are guided by common sense and not blind ideology. People also understood that pouring more money into a system that isn’t working made no sense. The ideological arguments propounded by Kshama Sawant and others were easily defeated by the reality of past performance. It is happening again.

And while there are those who will fall for the “smoke and mirrors” approach that this is all part of a national ideological struggle, I’m betting most voters want responsive and pragmatic council members focused on everyday issues.

The provision of municipal services, after all, should be nonpartisan and nonideological. And since this is the first election where council members will have to defend their records representing districts, ideology will only get you so far.