With each passing year, we seem to be seeing more and more days where toxic smoke stands in the way of our breathtaking views of Mount Rainier and the Puget Sound. After the smoke clears, we discover thousands of acres of forest and agricultural land are scorched — and too often, lives and homes are lost.

Wildfire season used to be contained to August; now it extends for six months. Each spring and summer, we’re reminded that the Pacific Northwest’s stunning natural beauty — our trademark and point of pride — is at risk of being destroyed for us and for future generations.

Wildfires are not new to the region. But mega-wildfires — wildfires with unpredictable dimension, intensity and duration — are now happening at an alarming and increasing rate. Wildfires in Eastern Canada have already destroyed an area the size of Vermont, and currently North America is on track to have the worst wildfire season in recorded history.

Unfortunately, the fate of our region may not be much different. Experts are projecting that a significant portion of Washington will be at an elevated risk for wildfires from now into the fall. Wildfires have already burned nearly 5 million acres in Washington since 2015 — an area the size of King and Snohomish counties combined.

As climate change and its impacts on wildfires become more evident, one can’t help but wonder, “Are smoke-filled summers and mega-wildfires our new normal?”

The answer is no, if we all do our part. To escape that fate, we need to address the fact that 4 out of 5 wildfires are human-caused, started by debris burns, vehicle sparks, escaped campfires and other human activities.

Following last year’s human-caused Bolt Creek Fire in our own backyard, the members of Challenge Seattle, an alliance of CEOs from 22 of the region’s largest employers, dug into this issue. This nearby fire was a startling wake-up call — it burned for over a month, reached 14,000 acres and, for a short time, put Seattle on the map as having the world’s worst air quality.

This week, Challenge Seattle issued its report “Are Mega-Wildfires Our New Normal?” The report details how we got to our current state, the work to address fire risk that’s happening across sectors and the vital actions we can take as individuals to limit the threat of mega-wildfires in Washington.

For example, our state’s firefighters and forest managers are working locally and leading nationally in using new, historic investments from the state Legislature and governor. Officials are partnering with business to apply new technology to wildfire detection and rapid response. Our universities are producing cutting-edge research on how to protect ourselves from wildfire smoke. These leaders are collaborating across jurisdictions, recognizing that wildfires know no borders.

It is imperative that we continue to support and invest in their work. But the government cannot solve this crisis alone. Since human acts are the direct cause of the majority of wildfires, all of us, as individuals, must also be a powerful partner in preventing these fires. As a heavily forested state suffering climate change effects, it’s especially important for Washington to be redoubling its work to address both climate change and forest health.

By each doing our part and educating our friends and neighbors, we play a key role in protecting our natural spaces. These five small actions will have a big impact:

∙ Responsibly start, manage, and extinguish campfires and debris burns;

∙ Safely use outdoor equipment, like lawn mowers, and vehicles that can cause a spark;

∙ Always comply with burn bans;

∙ Remove flammable items within five feet of your home, put screens on vents, and take other measures to build your home’s fire resiliency;

∙ Create evacuation and smoke readiness plans for your family and pets that include a “smoke-free” space with access to clean air (e.g., from a portable HEPA air filter), N95 masks and WA Smoke Blog bookmarked to check air quality.

So much is at stake for the health of our community and children. Our small actions can potentially change the trajectory of the 30-40 days of unhealthy smoke each year, forcing the cancellation of Little League games, summer camps and backyard barbecues.

During these smoke-filled days, even the healthiest Washingtonians experience headaches, shortness of breath and chest pain from inhaling fine particles in smoke that include chemicals, heavy metals and ash. For older adults and others at high risk, the consequences are much more serious. During days of heavy smoke, we have seen emergency room visits increase by 12% and asthma-related claims up by 24%.

A 2020 study by Stanford University found that unhealthy air quality is equivalent to smoking an estimated seven cigarettes a day, and now, pediatricians are raising the alarm bells on how harmful toxic wildfire smoke is to children’s respiratory health.

An era of incessant smoke and mega-wildfires is not inevitable. Our love of the outdoors — from our mountains and forests to breathtaking views — is in large part why we choose to live in Washington state. Let’s join together and do our part to protect our beautiful state for future generations.

It’s not time to give up. It’s time to double up on wildfire prevention.