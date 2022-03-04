The courageous people of Ukraine have put the Russian tyrant, Vladimir Putin, on notice that they will fight long and hard to resist his unprovoked invasion of their country. And their unanticipated resilience has presented a challenge for the United States and Europe: How far are Western democracies willing to go to stop Putin’s vicious aggression?

Before Russian troops and tanks flooded across Ukraine’s borders, conventional wisdom in military and diplomatic circles predicted a quick win for Putin. For whatever reason, few expected Ukrainian soldiers and civilians to be as tough and determined as they have proven to be. But this is a population that has discovered in this existential crisis the depths and power of their national identity and a brave, inspiring leader in their president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

As a result, the West’s robust response – unprecedented sanctions that are crushing the Russian economy and a unified political front that has made Putin a pariah on the international stage – may yet feel inadequate and shameful. If, as is expected, Russian forces descend into unrestrained brutality to satisfy the power-mad war criminal in the Kremlin, how long will it be before Europeans and Americans become deeply embarrassed by their failure to directly intervene to prevent thousands of civilian deaths in the shattered cities of Ukraine?

Bon Jovi guitarist and “Sopranos” cast member Stevie Van Zandt sent out a tweet that asks the kind of “common man” question that is on many minds. “What happens if we destroy the Russian convoy and the forces encircling the cities with air strikes or drones,” he asks. “Up front. What exactly does Russia do about it?”

The answer is the same one that drove foreign policy throughout the Cold War: We do not know what the Russians would do, but direct confrontation of that kind could escalate into a nuclear war and, so, must be avoided.

For close to 75 years, that policy has seemed more than prudent. Yet, consider that the sanctions imposed on Russia are the equivalent of an economic atom bomb. Consider that armaments are being sent to the Ukrainians from 20 different countries, including two nations, Sweden and Germany, who have resisted supplying lethal weapons in the past. Consider that president Biden in his State of the Union speech made it forcefully clear that the U.S. will go to war to defend NATO members, such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania who, like Ukraine, were once part of the Soviet empire that Putin longs to resurrect.

What, exactly, does Russia do about all of that? Is NATO not already in a state of belligerence with Putin? Have we pushed too far toward direct confrontation already, or not far enough?

If we are truly willing to risk a nuclear war to stop theoretical Russian aggression against little Estonia, Stevie Van Zandt and 44 million Ukrainians are not wrong to wonder why we so insistently avoid that risk when merciless invaders are, right now, at the gates of Kyiv.

