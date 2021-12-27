Holiday gatherings remain tricky with the new omicron variant.

Reportedly, 20% of the professional Santas who, in past years, played the role at department stores, shopping malls and kids’ parties are sitting it out this year. The big reason: the stress of all that close contact in a world still plagued with COVID-19.

This holiday season, the cheery old song we all know and love might go like this:

“You better watch out/ you better not cry/ you better not pout/ I’m telling you why/ omicron is coming to town.”

Of course, omicron and other variants of the coronavirus do not come to town all by themselves. Someone has to bring them along. It is sort of like that cousin of yours who hooks up with a stranger at a bar and invites him home as a surprise guest for the family Christmas dinner.

The cousin this season is the person who refuses to get vaccinated. There are still millions of those folks in this country and, at this point, it appears there is nothing that will convince them that the shots are not part of a deep state plot to control their brains and turn them into complacent zombies. Most of the unvaccinated are going to remain unvaccinated and we will soon see how much additional suffering results from their selfish and deluded choice.

For now, let’s stay cheery and sing another revised song lyric with the vaccine refusers in mind: “I’ll be home for Christmas/ you can’t count on me/ I won’t be vaxxed or even masked/ keep granny far from me/ Christmas Eve will find me/ just two feet away/ I’ll be home like Santa/ with COVID in my sleigh!”

