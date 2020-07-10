Re: “Why aren’t Seattle schools more racially diverse? Look at the neighborhoods” [July 6, FYI Guy]:

Much has been said lately about white people working as allies with the Black Lives Matter movement. Most of it positive. And yet, Black Americans are wise to wonder and wait. It is one thing to march or put up a sign in one’s front yard. These are good things to do, but to state the obvious, for long-term structural change to occur the structures need to change. One of these structures is the public-education system, which is tied to where people live. North End schools tend to be white and wealthier, and South End schools tend to be more diverse and poorer. This is as true today as when I began teaching in the Seattle Public School System 29 years ago.

If one genuinely values racial and economic diversity and the strength diversity brings — an understanding of other races and cultures, a more robust funding base — then it is up to white parents to choose to live in diverse neighborhoods and send their children to diverse schools. And to fight, side by side with parents of color, to make those schools as good as they can be. Protest marches and signs are good. Actions are better.

Victoria Bernstein, Seattle