Re: “Amid calls for racial justice, first-time youth activists rise to the front” [July 6, Northwest]:

This was an interesting report on young people currently leading the much-needed call to end repression, police brutality and racism in this country.

If, however, you are using history as a reference, it should be correct. Students did not organize or lead the school boycott in Seattle in March of 1966. Many white and Black stay-at-home moms with little children put in the hours it took to recruit and train 100 volunteer teachers, and create a daily lesson plan for children from preschool to high school. A Central Area minister lined up the multitude of sites that served as locations for the Freedom Schools. Members of the Seattle Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and the NAACP walked the Central District for months before the boycott knocking on doors urging the community it was time for action to change our segregated schools’ system and time to integrate the teaching staff in those schools.

Yes, students both Black and white responded and attended the Freedom Schools in great numbers, but they did not organize or lead this boycott.

Joan Singler, Seattle, one of the founders of the Seattle chapter of the Congress of Racial Equality, 1961-1966