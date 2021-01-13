We have the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because, at one time, many Americans were bamboozled by snake-oil salesmen who peddled potions that were often more dangerous than the ailments they purported to cure.

Is it time for a national Truth and Fact Administration that, in conjunction with the Justice Department, has the legal teeth to prosecute individuals and entities who willfully spread lies and disinformation that put Americans at risk?

Our nation does not need some Orwellian Ministry of Truth, but we could benefit greatly from a nonpartisan watchdog to hold accountable those who willfully promote and profit from disinformation.

Matt King, Kirkland