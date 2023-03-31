NASHVILLE, Tenn. — While many Republican lawmakers here and nationwide have been offering their routine “thoughts and prayers’’ to the families of those killed at The Covenant School, Democratic lawmakers and others are looking for solutions that are more tangible.

On Monday, a shooter killed three adults and three 9-year-olds at the Green Hills neighborhood school.

“I’m sorry we failed you. This should have never happened and action should be taken so that it never happens again,” read one note left at the entrance of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where the school is located.

Many such notes were left at the shrine where a steady stream of mourners actually did share their thoughts and prayers and hugs in the days after. The setting was so peaceful and serene that it’s hard to imagine that only days earlier, it was a place where terror and bullets ruled.

Some notes called for action. That call has been echoing across the nation for so long, one can merely say the locations and you know what they mean.

Columbine. Parkland. Charleston. Uvalde. Sandy Hook. Pulse. Marysville. Mukilteo. Nashville.

There will be more. Since 2018, there has been an average of at least one mass shooting in the U.S. per day, according to the Giffords Law Center.

I often compare my hometown of Nashville to my adopted home of Seattle. Both are trending younger and more Democratic. Both have a professional base that drives the economy. Tech in Seattle, health care here.

But Tennessee is a long way from Washington, and more than geographically. There’s no Tennessee freeze. In fact, a random chat in the checkout line with strangers could easily end with dinner at either person’s home.

But when it comes to guns, Tennessee’s laws are killer-friendly. No background checks. No waiting periods. No red flag laws. In fact, Tennessee became a permit-less carrying state in 2021. State officials deliberately forfeited more than $3 million a year in revenue from permits and fines. Even certain university employees can carry on campuses.

Also, unlike Washington, Republicans here control the state House, the Senate and governor’s office. President Donald Trump won the state in 2020 with 60% of the vote.

When it comes to gun laws, Washington is way more public-safety friendly.

In 2016, 71% of voters approved Initiative 1491, a red flag process to allow law-enforcement officers, family members and others to ask a judge to keep firearms out of the hands of someone deemed a danger to themselves or others. Had Tennessee had such a law, the family of Audrey E. Hale, the 28-year old college grad who had been under psychiatric care before the killing spree, could have petitioned to have the guns removed.

The Washington Legislature may soon take another giant step toward public safety. A package of bills could soon become law that would ban the sale and manufacturing of assault style weapons, create a 10-day waiting period for the purchase of a firearm and allow the state to sue gun manufacturers and sellers if guns land in the hands of criminals or mass shooters.

Years before the Nashville killing, since 2016, lawmakers considered a ban on assault weapons, like two of the guns used in the Nashville shooting, but the bill couldn’t gain traction. Last year, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a ban on the import and sale of large-capacity magazines, thus propelling lawmakers to give the assault ban another try.

This year the bill passed the House and cleared a Senate committee Monday.

These Washington bills are not anti-gun, they’re pro public safety. The bills have momentum because they are sensible and do not stretch the interpretation of the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms to automatically mean any arms.

What we’ve learned over the 24 years since the mass killing at Columbine High in Colorado is that mass killings have no boundaries. If the nation is to make significant strides at preventing such deaths, common sense policies must be created and enforced, with an eye toward correcting the problems that contribute to such killings, including mental health and the availability of guns. There’s no either/or.

“One of the challenges I think we often have when it comes to horrible incidents like this [Covenant] is looking at a policy that everyone can agree upon, not necessarily to resolve that specific incident, but the things that led up to it,” said Tennessee state Rep. Harold Love Jr., D-Nashville, who holds a doctorate in public policy administration. “We must find solutions that are multipronged. It may not stop one particular incident, but it may prevent” the next one.

Love suggested mental fitness tests for those who want to buy a firearm.

“The question becomes: Do you understand, does your mind comprehend all of the effects of this particular thing you’re going to purchase,” said Love, who is also pastor of the historic Lee Chapel AME Church.

Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, has been in the Tennessee General Assembly since 2014.

“It’s the third mass shooting that’s happened in this city since I’ve been representing it. There are actions we can take to lessen these shootings but we aren’t taking them. There’s a narrow and extreme version of Second Amendment fundamentalism that stops us from having reasonable conversations about preventing and responding to these tragedies.

“What terrifies me the most is that we’re managing this problem instead of committing ourselves to ending it,” said Yarbro, who in February launched a bid to become mayor.

Back at the entrance of The Covenant School, on a sun-soaked afternoon, adults brought children. Strangers brought flowers. Some took photos. A few shed quiet tears.

Will Clayton, 34, works near the school. He and a friend brought flowers.

“We needed to show our support for what happened; something actually happened close to home as opposed to being somewhere across the country. It feels different when it’s in your neighborhood,” he said.

Yarbro says he’s not hopeful the General Assembly will address the shooting legislatively. A bill that would require gun owners who keep firearms in their vehicles to keep them locked away and out of view, and supported by Nashville’s police chief, was paused in wake of the shooting.

“The administration has stated that this is not the time to evaluate the policy,” said Yarbro.

At the end of the day, thoughts and prayers won’t hurt but laws and regulations will help.

“The school did everything that they could do to protect themselves,” said Love. “Doors locked. Cameras. Active shooting training. Yet someone still massacred these kids and how they did it was with a gun.”