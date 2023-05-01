Early on, when he was first being touted as a possible Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemed like he might offer a sane conservative alternative to the wacko world of Donald Trump. Now, though, DeSantis is looking like a less entertaining, more sullen incarnation of right-wing wackiness.

DeSantis has gone all in to prove himself as a full-throated, unrelenting culture warrior, making Trump look pallid by comparison. While Trump spends most of his energy ranting about personal grievances and bogus stolen election claims, DeSantis is using his gubernatorial power to pass laws targeting abortion, gay and trans people, black history programs, “woke” university curricula, immigrants and any other perceived threats to White, Christian America.

In his crusade, DeSantis has taken on one of the biggest players in the Florida tourist industry: Disney. When the top brass at Disney criticized the governor’s push to ban any classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the lower grades of public schools, DeSantis revoked Disney World’s special status as a self-governing entity.

The fight has continued for a year now. Far from backing down, DeSantis has extended the so-called “Don’t say gay” ban to all school grades and has appointed a new board of supervisors to further rein in Disney. In response, the proprietors of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and other beloved attractions are suing DeSantis for his “targeted campaign of government retaliation” to stifle their First Amendment rights.

This pugilistic governing style in the service of the GOP’s most zealous voters has built a national name for DeSantis. Reportedly, he is on the verge of going public with his plans for a presidential run. The question is, how many voters are going to be charmed by the bully who picked a fight with Mickey Mouse?

