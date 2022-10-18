Democrats have always purported to represent — and to work for — the working class. When it comes to politics, they are the ones who are really “for the people.”

Sometimes this facade works, but rarely has it failed more than this moment, just weeks before midterm November elections. In fact, Democrats are proving yet again just how much they are the party of progressives over working-class concerns.

Real life is hard right now for a lot of people: Inflation is over 8%. The price of plane tickets has increased nearly 40% in two years. The price of unleaded gas has doubled since 2020. Fruits and vegetables are up more than 10%.

According to a new Harvard-Harris poll, Americans are most worried about inflation, the economy and jobs, and immigration. And most said they perceive that Republican leaders share those priorities.

Where are Democratic leaders in all this?

They continue to care about only what their far-left, progressive base gets riled up over. They’re obsessed with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, mostly because they’re driven to hit back at former President Donald Trump almost as much as he is to be in the limelight.

A CBS News poll showed that abortion, one of the main priorities of Democrats’ campaign efforts, has fallen to seventh on the issue list for everyone else. Oops.

Advertising

As for immigration, we’ve seen that it isn’t a problem progressives really want to deal with. After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent migrants to New York via bus, the mayor declared a state of emergency, making just the point Abbott hoped he would.

Crime isn’t high on the list either of Democrat-laden concerns — that’s a problem for low-income neighborhoods, not the wealthy, leftist elite.

The Biden administration seriously seems to be living in denial about the state of our economy. At a recent news conference, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that it “remains resilient, bolstered by President Biden’s economic plan.” Similarly, over the weekend, a reporter asked President Joe Biden if he was worried about the currency.

“I’m not concerned about the strength of the dollar,” he said as he enjoyed a chocolate chip ice cream cone at a Baskin-Robbins in Oregon. “I’m concerned about the rest of the world. Our economy is strong as hell.”

Has the entire administration been living under a rock?

Republicans make plenty of mistakes when campaigning, the most common that they have yet to sell conservatism well. But Republicans are at least in touch with the economy because fiscal responsibility, or some semblance of it, is usually a priority.

Last week, the Jan. 6 congressional committee’s latest big hearing ended with an attention-grabbing vote to subpoena Trump. On the same day, the latest consumer-price report showed inflation remaining stubbornly high. Where are the hearings to address that?

Advertising

Most conservatives, including myself, don’t support what happened Jan. 6 whatsoever. We should get to the bottom of what happened, who knew and who was responsible. It is an important investigation. But in real life, what matters more is that groceries cost one-third more than they used to, road trips are out of the question because of the price of gas and plane tickets to see family for the holidays look nearly impossible to afford.

Jan. 6 matters, but realistically, making ends meet is what keeps people up at night.

This is not to say any political party should cater to the poll of the moment and shift focus on whatever the people care about, but the entire point of politics in America is to represent the people’s concerns. If Democrats are rallying about abortion and people are just trying to afford milk and beef and they see conservatives trying to come up with ways to make groceries affordable again, conservatives will come out ahead — both in terms of optics and philosophy.

Democrats are proving once again that they’re the party of the progressive elite and care most about a small set of issues that don’t affect much of the rest of Americans.