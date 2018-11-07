Democratic control of House will finally provide a check on Trump's destructive actions

The voters have given control of the U.S. House of Representatives to the Democrats and, after two years of romping unchecked through American politics like a big, impulsive, destructive puppy, Donald Trump may finally be leashed — at least some of the time. House investigative committees run by Democrats will dig deeply into the dark corners of the Trump administration and it will not make the president happy. Already, Trump is warning there will be hell to pay if Democrats come after him. It’s going to be a nasty two years until the next election.

