Last summer, a 63-year-old nurse was violently assaulted and thrown down the International District/Chinatown light rail station stairs. The defendant — charged with that attack, another felony assault and a separate murder hours later — was found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

When defendants are found incompetent, they are legally entitled to restoration services so that they can understand the charges and participate in their defense. Restoration is a critical component of fair justice and is the Department of Social and Health Services’ (DSHS) legal responsibility. Yet, DSHS repeatedly fails to admit incompetent individuals to Western State Hospital for necessary evaluations or services.

When DSHS fails to provide timely evaluations or services, judges must face the difficult decision of whether to release these individuals — many of whom are still in crisis — or dismiss the charges. This comes after the Trueblood ruling, which requires the state to provide court-ordered competency evaluations within 14 days and to begin providing competency restoration services no later than seven days after the evaluation. The wait time for the state’s competency restoration services is the longest it’s ever been — frequently 10 months or more.

A Snohomish County murder case and a King County assault with a deadly weapon case were among those dismissed over victim and prosecutor objections because DSHS failed to admit the defendants for restoration services.

Failures like these are ticking time bombs with deadly consequences. As of Friday, there are 80 people charged with serious felony crimes waiting in the King County Jail for restoration services and nine more waiting for admission to inpatient evaluation. For misdemeanors, we can’t in good faith even ask for restoration now, knowing it will not be granted from the state.

It is unsafe for individuals with severe mental illness, and sometimes a history of violent behavior, to be released simply because DSHS is failing to provide legally mandated competency treatment and services.

It is also inhumane to allow defendants to further decompensate, which is why defendants are legally entitled to “damages” of $250 for each day DSHS fails to provide legally mandated restoration services. The defendant who is charged with pushing the nurse has been awarded $60,000 (and counting). By failing to provide competency services, DSHS is risking public safety and being financially irresponsible.

Further, DSHS rarely provides competency services for misdemeanors. Mentally ill individuals who commit less serious assaults are routinely released without treatment. It makes no sense for DSHS to wait for someone to commit a serious felony before providing services.

DSHS has pitted misdemeanor restoration services against felony restoration services, claiming there are not enough resources for both. We reject that premise. Allowing defendants to deteriorate in jail without restoration services is inhumane; releasing them without treatment poses further victimization.

Recent proposed state legislation, as well as plaintiff’s request for relief in the Trueblood settlement, seek to limit the number of individuals who can receive restoration services. This is the wrong approach.

State lawmakers and Gov. Jay Inslee must make competency restoration their top priority. They must act with the urgency demonstrated in the early days of the pandemic. They must provide state hospitals with more funding and staffing. They can and should also expedite licensing qualified mental health professionals who have been waiting months for approval, in addition to hiring temporary out-of-state professionals, to temporarily meet critical staffing needs to open more treatment beds.

As prosecutors, we join municipal judges Mara Rozzano, Anthony Gipe and David Larson in calling attention to this issue in a recent Seattle Times Op-Ed, and we urge state leaders to address this important public safety crisis.