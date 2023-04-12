The expulsion of two young, Black Democratic legislators from the lower chamber of the Tennessee legislature is more than a local political dispute. The incident is resonant with issues that are growing more divisive in every state: institutional racism, generational change, the rural-urban divide, the epidemic of gun violence and the undermining of democracy.

Members of the Republican majority that tossed out Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson claim it was simply a matter of decorum; Jones and Pearson had brought a bullhorn to the floor of the House and used it to join in with protests out in the hallways of the Capitol building.

There is no dispute that such bold and disruptive activism broke the rules. Republican leaders say expulsion, rather than a reprimand, was necessary because Jones and Pearson had been annoying them in other ways throughout the legislative session. In response, the two freshman legislators say they had been demeaned and insulted by their GOP colleagues ever since they had been sworn into office.

As activists, as members of a multiracial generation of 20-somethings who are impatient for change, as newly elected leaders of communities that have suffered from gun violence – most recently, the mass shooting that took six lives at a Nashville Christian school – decorum is not a high priority for Jones and Pearson. For the Republicans, decorum is vital, not merely to maintain the orderly functioning of the legislature, but to maintain a social order that has existed in the American South since colonial days.

Beginning with the slave masters who established a ruling aristocracy in the Deep South before the American Revolution, a conservative white establishment has held fast to a monopoly on power in the region that, until the 1960s, kept Black people down and poorer whites in thrall. In the upper South, in states such as Tennessee, that monopoly on power has waxed and waned, but, today, thanks to aggressive gerrymandering and vindictive legislation that has undercut the influence of liberal-leaning cities like Nashville and Memphis, the Old Guard of white conservatives dominates the state legislature.

Yes, Jones and Pearson violated decorum, but maybe in places like Tennessee and Wisconsin and Idaho and Texas, where Republicans maintain their control by anti-democratic means and ignore majority opinions favoring gun safety and reproductive freedom, decorum needs to be disrupted now and then.

