Two of the biggest stars of the raucous reality show that is contemporary American politics are the House Republicans’ queens of mean, the leading ladies of Fox News interviews, the loudest cheerleaders for rancor, absurdity and delusion: Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert. Their volcanic rivalry for the attention of all the right-wing bad boys is the equivalent of a hallway spat between a pair of petulant ninth grade girls.

A few days ago, cameras caught Greene and Boebert in a heated confrontation on the House floor. In the exchange, it appeared that the distinguished gentlewoman from Georgia called the distinguished gentlewoman from Colorado a “little bitch.” When asked about it later, Greene did not deny it. In fact, she seemed defiant in the same way she has been defiant when asked why she hangs out with guys sporting swastika tattoos.

Greene came to Congress as the petulant punk who would not follow rules. Soon, though, she was invited into the in-crowd by the GOP’s big man on campus, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, and she has done her best to please him. Boebert, by contrast, has stuck with the outsiders who enjoy exploding firecrackers in the lavatories and ruining the credit of the federal government.

Both of them really, really want to get attention by impeaching President Joe Biden. Greene wrote an impeachment resolution that says the president should be tossed out of office because his border policy is imperiling the country. McCarthy insisted that the resolution be sent through normal committee channels (no doubt hoping that it would get stuck in a procedural locker and forgotten). Greene complied with his wishes. Boebert refused to play along. She pushed ahead for a full House vote on her own impeachment resolution, apparently because God told her to do it.

Apparently, that impudence is what provoked Greene into calling Boebert a bad name. Lauren not only defied Marjorie’s buddy Kevin, but she was also getting all the attention from the hell-raisers who troll social media and invade Capitol buildings. Worst of all, Greene thinks Boebert stole her homework because their impeachment resolutions look suspiciously similar.

Now, if these two were serious members of Congress who actually cared about the challenges at our southern border, they would draft immigration reform legislation that could win bipartisan support, but, obviously, they are not serious. They just want the cool kids to like them.

