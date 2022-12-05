Billions of crabs have vanished off the coast of Alaska, and with them, the fishing season for the Bering Sea crab fleet. This is grim news for a fleet that has fished crabs under science-based catch limits for years, providing healthy wild-caught seafood to the world and bringing jobs and income throughout Alaska and the Pacific Northwest. It’s also bad news for the communities of the Bering Sea, like St. Paul Island, where the economy is almost entirely dependent on the snow crab fishery.

How did a healthy snow crab population that generates $200 million annually crash in four short years? The record-breaking heat waves during 2018 and 2019 may be a factor. As the ocean heats, crab have higher metabolisms and need to eat more. But food is scarcer as other marine organisms struggle to adapt to the rapid changes in their environment. Crab may have been more susceptible to diseases, or they may have died or been eaten as a result of shifting interactions between predators and their prey. Crabs are also caught as “bycatch” in fisheries targeting pollock, flatfish and other species.

The bottom line is that the crabs are disappearing in the Bering Sea at unprecedented rates. We need to give them enough time to recover, which means doing everything to make that happen. But even as fishing communities in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest face hard times, we are worried the decision-makers who manage the Bering Sea fisheries are not responding to this crisis at the scale and speed that is needed. We need fishery managers to do more in this moment of crisis.

Common sense dictates that when crab populations are at such low levels, managers should use the best available science to err on the side of conservation and sustainability. We call on Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to close the Red King Crab Savings Area this season, a region of the ocean in Alaska where king crabs congregate to molt and mate. This has worked in other places. Canada has actively protected molting crab habitat, which has resulted in healthy stocks in the face of climate change. Closing the Red King Crab Savings Area is a down payment for the future of crabbing communities in Alaska and a necessary action to protect both habitat and vulnerable crab from bycatch and effects of climate change.

We should all be worried that fishery managers are failing to prepare for inevitable disruptions. Managers must rely on the best available science to err on the side of conservation and sustainability when crab populations are at such low levels. We need stronger measures to reduce bycatch. Unfortunately, their faulty reasoning justifies pollock, Pacific cod and flatfish fisheries continuing as usual, despite the issue of crab bycatch.

When it comes down to facts, climate change impacts must be a core consideration in the way we manage all our fisheries, particularly in Alaska. The Arctic is getting hotter, altering food webs and diminishing sea ice — all of which reduces the resilience of marine species and the people who depend on the bounty of our ocean.

It’s not just crabbers who are going to feel the heat as climate change disrupts historically sustainable fisheries. We need leaders willing to step up, use the information available, and start taking action now to maintain U.S. status as a global model for proactive and adaptive fishery management.

This is a hard season for crabbers, and we need our sacrifices to be met with equal, if not greater, measures to make Alaska’s Bering Sea fisheries sustainable and productive.