At Seattle Children’s Hospital you will find what pediatric hospitals are facing across the country — the hospital is chronically full. Young patients and their families wait in the packed Emergency Department for an inpatient bed to become available. Patients are doubled up in rooms and incredible nurses and doctors are creatively using alternative spaces.

All the creativity in the world won’t make up for the fact that according to the Children’s Health Association three quarters of pediatric hospital beds across the country are already occupied. In some places, there simply is no place left to hospitalize sick children.

There are two main issues straining children’s hospitals right now. One is respiratory syncytial virus. For older children and adults, RSV presents as the common cold. But many babies with RSV struggle to breathe and must be hospitalized. It is scary in the best of circumstances, but even more frightening when hospitals are full.

The other strain is the ongoing youth mental health crisis. At Seattle Children’s and hospitals throughout the nation, emergency departments are filling the gaps in our mental health care system. It is not uncommon for a young person who attempts suicide to stay in the emergency department for weeks or months because there is nowhere else that can keep them safe 24/7.

The RSV strain is also felt in health care clinics like Seattle’s Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic. In this particularly bad RSV season, calls have tripled.

There are ways to help this crisis. We urge President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to declare a public health emergency, similar to the one declared in response to COVID-19. Doing so would ease rigid Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP requirements, and allow our health care system more flexibility to smartly allocate resources and care for children. We would echo the request of the Children’s Hospital Association and American Academy of Pediatrics when asking for waivers to allow a temporary reprieve from certain restrictions on moving patients, allowing the use of new spaces for care, and support for cross-state care and telehealth.

The Biden administration has been a great public health partner in responding to COVID-19. We desperately need that partnership again now in order to meet the needs of pediatric patients. Time is of the essence. Hospitals are already nearly full. A winter with high rates of flu, RSV and COVID could collapse the system. There is currently no fully effective RSV vaccine, but one is currently in development with research contributed by Seattle Children’s. But we are not helpless in preventing the spread of disease this holiday season. We encourage families to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines. We know that washing hands and staying home when sick prevent the spread of most diseases. And wearing a mask provides another layer of protection for the youngest children who are most vulnerable and cannot mask themselves.

When those measures don’t work, and a child gets sick, families should watch for signs of serious illness, like struggling to breathe, fever or inadequate urine output, and seek help. Ill children sometimes require oxygen or intravenous fluids in a hospital and that is why children’s hospitals exist — a specific place for children and families to go knowing they will get specialized care. We are very grateful to the overstretched health care workers who provide critical health care to our youngest patients. These have been incredibly challenging times and we are entering our third year of providing care under extraordinary circumstances. The Biden administration must act for the kids and for health care workers.