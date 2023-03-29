Getting older isn’t always fun, but it does have its benefits: the joys of grandchildren, a bit of elder wisdom, cheaper movie tickets, Medicare.

And, oh yes, the power to change the world.

Having reached our “golden” years here in the Pacific Northwest, we take issue with the idea that older Americans are generally more conservative in their views and are not engaged in efforts to fix the problems that face our world. To the contrary: We are freer than ever to do what’s right, and not to take any guff about it.

We must address the existential crisis not just of our lifetimes, but even more so of our children’s and grandchildren’s lives: Climate change.

What can we do about this impending catastrophe? Answer: Quite a bit. And not just with our voices, but with our wallets and fanny packs!

In fact, a major demonstration of how committed we seniors are was on full display on March 21. All across America, under the umbrella of Third Act, an organization founded by climate activist Bill McKibben specifically for people over 60, tens of thousands of “seasoned seniors” gathered together in front of our local banks demanding that they stop investing in fossil fuel development.

It may be news to some that banks are at the very center of the crisis of an ever-warming world. Their loans of our money to the fossil fuel industry support exploration for new fossil fuel sources. Their investments build pipelines, and fund fracking, oil extraction and coal mining. The total financing for fossil fuels by the top 60 global banks between 2016 and 2021 was $4.6 trillion. Of this amount, just four banks — Chase, Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo — have financed a staggering one quarter of this total.

These banks are funding climate destruction globally. Citi is the second largest methane gas financier in the world. It is the biggest funder of fossil fuel expansion in Africa and the largest backer of state-run projects in the Amazon.

This is how they are using our money …. that is, only if we bank with them.

More news: Seventy percent of the country’s financial assets belong to baby boomers and the silent generation. If a person is fortunate enough to have $62,500 in the mainstream banking system, that money can be used to produce more carbon than all the carbon-producing activities of the average American for six months.

So, what will really make a difference? It’s pretty simple: Move your money to banks that do not invest in fossil fuels. We know banks and their assets are a touchy subject these days. But we are talking about big banks that harm the climate.

We are asking customers to close their accounts with these banks and switch to a bank or credit union that is not financing fossil fuel expansion. And we are asking non-customers to sign the Banking on our Future Pledge found on ThirdAct.org.

The message we sent to big banks on March 21 was straightforward: If you don’t move your money out of fossil fuels, we will move our money out of your banks. Actions happened across Washington state, including Capitol Hill, Bainbridge Island, West Seattle, Wenatchee and Vancouver. While we at Third Act Puget Sound specifically campaign with people over 60, people of all ages are joining together to fight this crisis.

In light of the recent upheavals in the banking sector and the greater concentration of deposits in the large Wall Street banks, we need more than ever to demand that these banks use their enormous power to invest responsibly. We can expect our banks to manage both financial and climate risks, and to this end encourage people to contact their own banks and credit unions to review both the stability of the bank, FDIC insurance coverage and whether they are funding fossil fuel development.

We lose if we despair — but we can win. Move your money to a better bank. Cut up credit cards sponsored by bad banks. Join an organization fighting climate change. Talk to your friends and family about what they can do, too. We have it in our power to change the world we’re leaving for future generations. March 21 was just the beginning for us.