Recent stories of an accused serial killer in the New York City suburbs and another, suspected, near Portland are the last places I’d except to find signs of hopeful change. Collectively, these two men have been tied to the deaths of seven young women, with others likely to be added to this miserable list.

Yet in the swirl of horrific detail woven through these cases, which are still unfolding, there lies a glimmer of progress.

It’s not that the arrests will bring a small measure of relief to those living nearby — in the New York case, neighbors of Rex Heuermann had been living for more than a decade with the terrifying mystery of women’s remains discovered on a local beach.

Rather, it’s in the way we are talking about his victims — as thinking, feeling humans with hopes and lives and people they loved. In Oregon, where investigators have not yet charged their “person of interest,” reporters are publishing profiles that describe the hobbies, personalities, and families of the dead, rather than dismissively focusing on lifestyles that put them at risk. That is positive, a sign of growth, strange as it feels to write those words.

In the late 1990s, when I investigated a serial murder case involving eight missing women, there was no such spotlight on them or their families. For two years, women kept disappearing from the same forlorn stretch of Main Street in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Reporters at the local newspaper knew all about it. Yet there was almost no coverage.

Most of the women were well-known to police as drug users who supported their habits with sex work, and detectives kept saying that when people with that kind of lifestyle “went missing,” it was because they didn’t want to be found. There was no crime, in other words, no reason for alarm, and certainly no cause to heed the pleas for attention from the women’s families, who were viewed as a nuisance.

Yet, prior to their disappearance, several of the women who later became victims had pointed police toward the man they insisted was responsible, Kendall Francois. They were right.

In 1998, when Francois finally confessed — the remains of eight people stashed inside the home where he lived with his mother, father and teenage sister — locals expressed relief and disgust, but little sympathy for the strangled women. And no empathy at all.

“Live by the sword, die by the sword,” said one reader calling in to the local newspaper, where I’d once worked.

The case had so many similarities to that of Heuermann, the 59-year-old architect from Massapequa Park, Long Island, who was arrested and charged last week, that I felt nauseous.

There it was, all over again: the dilapidated home that stood out like a bruise on his immaculate suburban street; the life of secrets that allowed a man to live with women who were family, while he murdered others who did not even rise to the level of human in his eyes.

But this time, there is one important difference: our treatment of the victims. A quarter-century ago, the women Francois killed were largely dismissed, labeled simply as streetwalkers and drug addicts, as if they had no ties to anyone else, no lives, no loyalties.

That characterization, as people not quite as human as the rest of us, is not so far from the way serial murderers perceive their victims.

But today, the experience of the diminutive women who likely died at the hands of Heuermann, a towering hulk of a man, is central in the minds of many who are reporting on his case. That they were also sex workers, hired via escort services, is relevant. But what shines through most is their humanity.

It’s similar for the six young women reported missing in Oregon between February and May of this year. Though many were intermittently homeless drug users, what stands out in the coverage is all the other things they were as well — a champion chili-maker, a beloved daughter, a mom who loved her kids even if she could not care for them. There is also more dignity accorded to the suffering of their families. Even the acknowledgment that these women have people who love them is different.

What’s behind this change? A few things.

The first is our broad awareness of trauma, its prevalence across class and race, and its lasting effects. I also credit activists behind the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement, who have forced us to recognize the vanished as people bound by the same hurts and hopes that connect us all. A third factor is groups like the Burien-based Organization for Prostitution Survivors, which was created partially in response to the invisibility of victims in the Green River Killer case.

This focus on victims and what they endured — even before encountering a murderer — signifies a step forward. With more of that empathy, the absence of which is a hallmark in every serial murder, it’s conceivable that someday this breed of monster might finally become extinct.