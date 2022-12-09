Five electricity substations in the Northwest, including two operated by Puget Sound Energy, have been attacked in recent weeks. The FBI and utility companies are unsure about who might be engaging in this sabotage, but the culprits may well be more than random yahoos on a spree of destruction.

The nation’s electrical power grid has gotten the attention of right-wing militants bent on creating chaos that might open the way for a political order more to their liking. Chatter on extremist websites has focused on the vulnerability of electricity substations that generally have weak security and isolated locations.

Recently, substations in North Carolina were taken out of service simply with gunshots. Thousands of people were left without power. It is the dream of the would-be domestic terrorists to shut down power throughout the country with such simple assaults. Leaving people without lights and heat is a good recipe for anarchy.

If the substation attacks are, indeed, the work of right-wing extremists, there are two factors working against them achieving their ultimate goal of sending the nation into darkness. One is that the power grid is very decentralized, so it would take a highly coordinated effort to turn off the lights everywhere at one time. The other is that these militants are generally not the sharpest tools in the drawer and might have trouble organizing anything more complicated than a Big Gulp run to 7-Eleven.

Like the gun-loving gang that planned to kidnap the governor of Michigan or the flak-vested Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who assaulted the U.S. Capitol to stop the electoral vote, these deluded, faux patriots are far less likely to provoke a revolution than to simply end up in prison.

