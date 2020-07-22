“John Lewis, an icon of civil rights, a stalwart in Congress” and “Mayor of Portland to Trump: Get your troops out of the city” [July 18, A1] represent the best and the worst in our country.

Lewis was an indefatigable, nonviolent activist for civil rights and racial justice who was beaten and bloodied by the police but never let that stop him. President Donald Trump, an advocate of military domination, has sent what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler referred to as Trump’s “personal army” to forcibly take away the rights of protesters.

Jerome Chroman, Seattle