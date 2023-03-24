Editor’s note: The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team. As part of this project, editorial writer Alex Fryer has been examining issues related to behavioral health and substance use disorders.

In January 2022, a 31-year-old man walked up to a cop in the Chinatown International District and said he needed crisis services. When the officer responded that he couldn’t do anything to help without a reason, the man threw a punch and hit him in the face.

Three days later, out of jail, the same man called 911 to say he had been declined mental health care. He kept talking to the dispatcher as he entered a Target in West Seattle and took a knife from the kitchen wares section. According to a police report, he told the store manager, “If I can’t get the help I need, I’m taking you hostage.” After six hours of police negotiations, he was arrested and taken to jail. No one was injured.

It has come to this. Desperation so deep it leads to chaos. And the most troubling part, it’s not that uncommon. This story, like so many others, underscores the urgent and growing need to do more.

The fact that the state faces a behavioral health emergency is not in doubt. On April 25, King County voters will weigh whether to tax themselves to the tune of $1.25 billion for what’s called the Crisis Care Centers Levy. The centerpiece is five new short-stay facilities that would provide walk-in access to services. The nine-year property tax hike also promises about 100 new residential treatment beds and better pay for care providers.

Questions swirl over how to solve a crisis decades in the making: Is this the best way to spend public dollars? Is the system stretched so thin that it doesn’t matter? Is some improvement anywhere better than the status quo, no matter what the cost?

There is no single, best way to judge what regional government is doing. But here are a few things to keep in mind for context.

Separate from this levy, King County plans to spend $959 million on behavioral health services in 2023-2024, the majority being state Medicaid funds to reimburse treatment providers.

In terms of new investments, one of the county’s biggest was Health through Housing, a 0.1% sales tax to purchase hotels, nursing homes and new apartment buildings to serve as permanent supportive housing — stable places to live for those who struggle with independence.

Approved by the Metropolitan King County Council in 2020, it was touted at the time to house 1,600 people. As of the end of February, 576 people were living in Health Through Housing buildings. Permitting challenges, workforce shortages and expensive construction costs contributed to the slower than expected rollout.

Whether elected officials like it or not, jails are part of the picture. For many decades, the downtown jail, formerly known as the King County Correctional Facility, has held people with behavioral health issues. Indeed, the King County Auditor noted in a 2021 report: “KCCF is one of the largest providers of psychiatric beds in the state.”

While the need for psychiatric housing increased 27% between 2017 and 2019, the jail’s capacity stayed the same, according to the auditor.

Problems in the jail seem endemic. Last year, the county’s chief operating officer notified the American Civil Liberties Union — which tracks a longstanding legal agreement to maintain adequate jail conditions — that staffing shortages were having a big impact on operations. Among other temporary changes, the jail was delaying assessments and suspending follow-up treatment for psychiatric conditions. Inmates in Restrictive Housing had less “out of cell” time.

In February, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against King County, alleging “the health and safety of people incarcerated at KCCF are being put at grave risk because of decisions made by King County officials.”

This action was taken three months after King County filed civil contempt orders against the Department of Social and Health Services claiming that state government was the real culprit by failing to provide timely mental health services to people in jail.

Fingers point. Bucks pass. People suffer.

Decades ago, those with severe mental illness were often housed at one of the state’s long-term care facilities: Western or Eastern State Hospitals. When he served in the Legislature in 1979, attorney Phil Talmadge said they had about 4,000 beds.

To get away from institutionalization, the state moved gravely ill people out of hospitals. They were intended to live in smaller, community-located settings. But those never matched the need, and people ended up on the streets.

The consequences resulted in a slow-rolling catastrophe made worse by the pandemic and synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Now, the biggest need is permanent care and places for those with severe mental illness to live, said Talmadge, who also served on the state Supreme Court from 1995-2001. Last year, he penned an Op-Ed with the headline, “WA’s broken mental health system and homelessness crisis are inextricably tied.”

“Whatever you do in King County is probably not going to be enough, particularly if it’s in isolation from whatever other counties in the region are choosing to do or not to do with respect to the need for institutional services for people,” he said.

I asked Talmadge if fixing one part of the system — even if it’s a little bit, and on the regional level instead of a comprehensive statewide solution — is better than rejecting the levy and sticking with the status quo.

“You know, it’s a tough one,” he said. “I would rather there be something than nothing. But, I mean, it’s distressingly crappy public policy.”

Two years ago, a group of 21 behavioral health providers wrote to top elected leaders and law enforcement chiefs in Seattle and King County. They wanted to convene a meeting to launch immediate actions.

“Our community’s ability to adequately respond to behavioral health crisis events is itself in crisis,” the email began.

Daniel Malone, who was part of the group, is executive director of the Downtown Emergency Service Center, a nonprofit organization providing services and housing to people living with psychiatric disabilities and experiencing long-term homelessness.

He shared with me a proposed plan the providers came up with at that time. It called for buying a hotel to serve as a voluntary crisis center, expediting construction of involuntary stabilization centers, adding more mobile crisis teams and increasing pay for behavioral health workers.

Total price tag: $60 million. Little was actually funded, though some of the ideas are part of the current proposal.

Given the very real possibility that the five planned crisis centers will see the same people over and over — likely becoming a revolving door just the same as other government services that aim to serve people with pressing behavioral health needs — I asked Malone if he supported the upcoming measure.

“This crisis investment is desperately needed, and it’ll be a huge mistake if that’s all we do. If you make this one gold-plated thing, then it gets real easy to just let everything fall down to that, which is terrible. Nobody wants a situation like that.”

And if this big countywide investment is all there is, would Malone spend it this way?

“No, with this caveat,” he said. “I’m so desperate right now for this crisis stuff to be dealt with, I see no choice but to have all the action be on the crisis stuff. But if I knew this is going to be the only thing and all we’re ever going to do is build out a crisis system, I would definitely not do that. That’s a terrible dystopian picture you’re making me think of here.”

Bringing the behavioral health system to acceptable standards — the level of care anyone would want for themselves and their loved ones — may be so costly as to compel a top-down examination of our entire system of government and how we fund it. But that’s not what voters are being asked here.

Ballots for the Crisis Care Centers Levy start arriving in King County mailboxes on April 6.