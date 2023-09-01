I’ll be blunt: Seattle’s queer community deserves more praise for curbing the local 2022 mpox outbreak.

In August 2022, I was planning a trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., with my close friends (my “gaggle of gays,” as I like to call them). Instead of being excited, we were scared. Mpox (formerly called monkeypox) was surging in the U.S. More than 400 new cases were being reported every day mainly affecting queer men — queer men like us. Despite cases starting to appear in the U.S. since May of that year, vaccines — and public health information — were scarce.

We had heard from friends that Canada was administering mpox vaccines way before the U.S., and quickly snagged some spots for a future appointment. We posted that information everywhere, some on Instagram, some on the gay dating site Grindr, and others sent messages to friends, lovers, ex-lovers and group chats to alert their communities. Our communities replied in turn. Some informed us that Harborview Medical Center’s STI clinic had received a limited supply of vaccines.

We canceled our Canadian appointments, headed to Harborview at 6:30 the next morning, and found a long line of queer men waiting outside. Each of them had similar stories: “My friend woke me up last night to tell me!” “I read about it on some guy’s Grindr profile.”

The pattern was the same: We had all heard about the clinic from our community, our network of queer folk around the city. The media and the federal government, however, took a while to catch up.

I noticed queer communication channels mentioning mpox starting in May 2022, before federal public health communications ever reached Seattle, and two months before the Biden administration declared mpox a public health emergency. Despite media and government communications’ failure to highlight that mpox was affecting mainly gay and bisexual men, the Seattle queer community took action. Instagram and X (previously Twitter) were flooded with relevant articles and concerns about the upcoming Pride celebration. Group chats circulated testing information and questions regarding potential symptoms.

All this talk didn’t fall flat; we reacted and took concrete steps toward protecting our community. Profiles on Grindr and other queer dating sites, like Scruff and even Sniffies (a Seattle-based app known for anonymous profiles), were populated with a version of “not hooking up due to monkeypox ” or “just chatting for now until vaccinated.” People changed their behavior while we all waited for a vaccine.

Now a year later, the results are in. While official government statements celebrate the success of vaccination campaigns, very few highlight the swift response from the LGBTQ+ community to disseminate information and change high-risk behaviors as a reason for the decline of cases. Yet, study after study, at various scales — with scopes as large as North America and the United Kingdom, or as local as Washington, D.C. — have come to the same conclusion: Behavioral modification, not vaccination, caused the 2022 wave of mpox cases to crash. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed.

To be fair, the same studies also find that vaccines probably prevented a rebound of cases later in the year, but even when the quick response of the queer community is acknowledged, articles often minimize these community efforts in exchange for celebrating vaccination campaigns.

It’s time we give credit where credit is due. Seattle’s queer community led the charge and protected their city. In the age of top government officials watering down public health into individual choices, queer Seattleites taught this budding epidemiologist an unforgettable lesson: Public health is, and always will be, community-led.