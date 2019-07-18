You may not have known that Seattle has a flag, but it does. And Ted Kaye, a Pacific Northwest-based flag expert is urging the city to come up with a less complex design for the Emerald City’s official banner. The Seattle Times asked readers to offer some ideas of their own and many did so. The readers’ flags featured lots of mountains, lots of blue and green and even an orca – symbols that are fairly timeless.

For my own designs, I opted to celebrate this particular moment in the city’s history; the cranes, the detours, the dominance of Amazon. My favorite, though is the dogs. Seattle has become one of the most canine-loving towns in America. That may not last forever — not as long as a mountain range – but it seems to be who we are right now.

