President Donald Trump seems to have lost what little interest he had in doing his job as president and is spending his final days in office obsessing over bizarre conspiracy theories that the presidential election was stolen from him. Attorney General Bill Barr told The Associated Press that the Justice Department has found no evidence of significant voting irregularities, but Trump refuses to believe it.

Interviews with White House insiders in The Washington Post paint a picture of a commander-in-chief indulging his most irrational impulses.

“Sequestered in the White House and brooding out of public view after his election defeat,” The Post reports, “rageful and at times delirious in a torrent of private conversations, Trump was, in the telling of one close adviser, like “Mad King George, muttering, ‘I won. I won. I won.’ “

Trump’s mad delusions are not only dangerous because the most powerful person in the world needs to have a solid grip on reality, they are also dangerous because he has taken millions of his supporters down the rabbit hole with him. In a brave and impassioned speech, Gabriel Sterling, a Republican voting systems manager for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, called on Trump and other GOP leaders to stop coddling those who are casting doubt on the integrity of the election and inspiring death threats against Raffensperger and election workers who are merely following the law.

“Mr. President, you have not condemned this language or these actions,” Sterling said. “Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence.”

There is very little chance that Trump will heed Sterling’s words and start acting like a responsible, sane leader. Yet, if the foolishness does not stop, Sterling said, someone could be killed.

The great shame is that the few Republicans who are speaking up for the truth are mostly local and state officials. With a handful of rare exceptions, such as Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, national GOP leaders are either maintaining a cowardly silence or are actively enabling Trump’s madness. If blood is spilled, it will be on their hands.

