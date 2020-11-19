Re: “ ‘We have to rethink these holidays’: As Washington coronavirus cases surge, Inslee urges cancellation of gatherings” [Nov. 12, Health]:

For those who want to have a traditional holiday family gathering and ignore the warnings of Gov. Jay Inslee, please understand that you risk infecting your loved ones.

Furthermore, studies have shown that if you do not protect yourself, you run the risk of COVID-19 infection, illness, hospitalization and death, and hence, the demise of your way of thinking.

What then will your family think?

Ronald DiGiacomo, Seattle