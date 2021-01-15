Re: “State must come clean about delayed COVID-19 vaccine rollout” [Jan. 15, Opinion]:
As a senior citizen in significant need of the COVID-19 vaccine, I have waited my turn, called my health care provider about when I might be vaccinated, contacted my local pharmacies about getting the vaccine and been told “we don’t know” endlessly.
When Dr. Umair Shah appeared on statewide TV in mid-December as the new Secretary of Health, he promised transparency, efficiency and a smart approach to vaccinations in the new year.
If this is Shah’s best effort, Washington is in Trump-administrationlevel looming disaster.
Where are the vaccinations?
Randal McChesney, Bellevue
