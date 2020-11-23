After health-care workers and nursing-home residents have been vaccinated, the next priority should be teachers, to enable schools to reopen ASAP.

The elderly can wait. I am 87 and eager to see out-of-state family and resume former activities, but children who have been out of school for nine months are seriously deprived. Their need is greater than mine.

Online learning works reasonably well for older children with computer access, but they miss out on socialization, sports and all the other advantages of being in school, and young children cannot learn online satisfactorily nor can their parents get to work.

I hope the health-care authorities determining the hierarchy of vaccine recipients will identify teachers after health-care staff as the most urgent.

Midge Levy, Seattle