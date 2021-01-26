After four years of bad news, we are happy to report good news. When my wife and I got our first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Sunday through the Amazon-Virginia Mason Hospital program in Seattle, we experienced a model of corporate efficiency and medical effectiveness.

At the Amazon garage, individuals pointed us to parking spaces, doors, elevators, and six-feet-apart lines. A QR code previously sent to us by email guaranteed access to the point where a “passport” was issued. Our line moved to the registration desks and then to the vaccination sites. Volunteers waved orange flags to indicate their availability.

Within five minutes, we were vaccinated and waiting our 15-minute reaction time.

There was a small ER room if anyone had an adverse reaction. Volunteers with iPads authorized our second vaccine appointment and sent us an email link to sign up and receive our QR code. A final line helped anyone with a problem signing up for the second vaccine.

The entire process was well managed, and the volunteers were evidently pleased to contribute to the public good.

Bravo to Amazon and Virginia Mason Hospital! May similar corporate partnerships flourish in the name of good health and social justice.

Diane B. and C. Grier Davis, Seattle