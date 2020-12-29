“A long time coming” [Dec. 24, A1] is my personal 2020 Picture of the Year.

There aren’t enough superlatives to describe Dr. Francis Riedo, medical director of infectious disease at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, who helped identify the outbreak, and all caregivers at EvergreenHealth for what they’ve accomplished from the very beginning of the pandemic.

And here they are doing it right again, giving the vaccine to those who deserve it most.

Bernadette Mitchell, Bainbridge Island