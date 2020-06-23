Please do not confuse reopening with safe. Reopening King County and the state of Washington following nearly four months of lockdown is an encouraging, hopeful and necessary step toward recovering and rebuilding our lives and economy.

However, reopening does not mean it’s safe to resume activities we have suspended for the past months. Reopening does not mean that many of us won’t continue to get sick and some will die from COVID-19. What it does mean is that our public-health systems will be able to manage it without being overwhelmed.

Please keep this in mind over the coming months.

Tom Benedict, Burien